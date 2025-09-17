Apple explains that users may notice a “small impact” on battery performance after downloading and installing major updates for its operating system, like iOS 26.

On Monday, Apple started rolling out iOS 26, the latest iteration of its iPhone operating system. It has all sorts of new and improved features, including Apple Intelligence, Adaptive Lockscreen, Live Translation, screening unknown calls and messages, backgrounds and polls in messages, virtual intelligence in screenshots, and a brand-new interface dubbed Liquid Glass.

In addition, Apple has introduced a feature called Adaptive Power Mode, which promises “all-day battery life.” But is this really true? Will your iPhone endure a whole day without running out of juice?

“It depends on the usage, which differs from user to user,” you might say. However, it’s not that simple.

On a recently updated support page, Apple says that a major update of its operating system may have an impact on performance and battery life.

The Cupertino-based tech company states that its hardware and software are designed to deliver outstanding performance and great battery life.

“Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps,” Apple says.

“New features are exciting and help you get even more out of your Apple product, though some may require additional resources from the device. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life. Apple continually works to optimize these features in software updates to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience,” the company continues.

While the impact of software updates on battery life has been mentioned in the past, Apple has never explained sudden battery drain after major OS updates so explicitly.

Keep in mind that the support page wasn’t updated specifically for iOS 26. Instead, it’s a generic page applicable to all software updates.

