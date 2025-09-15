Apple is rolling out new versions of its iOS 26 software platforms on Monday, as well as new features for Apple Intelligence, and upgraded safety tools geared for children and teens.

The latest iOS 26 Apple operating system boasts a new design with a brand new "stunning" interface dubbed Liquid Glass, said to bring "even greater consistency across the Apple ecosystem," and an Adaptive Power Mode giving the iPhone "all-day battery life."

iOS 26 also comes complete with new Apple Intelligence capabilities, making daily usage more streamlined for users.

Pre-installed on Apple’s new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air series, iOS 26 is now compatible with over two dozen models, including for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

The new software also introduces new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, as well as the ability for users to access Apple Intelligence using its foundation model, the tech giant said.

Here are some of the more exciting iOS features touted during the company’s “Awe-Dropping” event held last week at Apple headquarters in California:

Apple Intelligence foundation model access

Adaptive lock screen

Live Translation

Screening unknown calls and messages

Hold assistant

Backgrounds and Polls in messages

Widgets and Tapback in CarPlay

Virtual intelligence in screenshots

Games and Mix emoji

For Apple Watch, users will get a redesigned watch face gallery, with two new watch face additions called Flow and Exactograph.

Other cutting-edge elements include “personalized, motivational audio insights with Workout Buddy,” FDA-cleared hypertension notifications, and an innovative Sleep Score feature.

The new iOS 26 will upgrade the iPad user experience with a fresh “beautiful” design look, plus "an entirely new, powerful, and intuitive windowing system helps users control, organize, and switch between apps — all while maintaining the simplicity of iPad.”

Expect a new iPad menu bar, “supercharged” Files app, Background Tasks, a brand new Preview app with Apple Pencil Markup and AutoFill built in, and a Journal app, also compatible with Apple Pencil.

New iOS 26 Apple device features. (l to R) Appel Watch Hypertension, Liquid Glass interface Flow, iPad Preview, Mac Continuity. Images by Apple.

Not to be left out, the macTahoe software update will proovide an even more powerful Apple Intelligence-powered Shortcuts, and Continuity, which allows users to access often used iPhone items such as Recents, Favorites, and Voicemails, directly on their Mac.

However, the biggest get for Mac users will undoubtedly be its novel Spotlight feature, offering “all-new browsing views for files and apps, enhanced search, plus powerful action capabilities to quickly accomplish tasks like sending emails or creating events,’ Apple says.

From the iPhone SE 2 and 3, through the iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 model series, here is a full list of Apple smartphone devices ready for the iOS 26 upgrade:

New safety features for kids and teens

Apple has also added an array of safety features designed to give parents more control over their kids devices, helping to protect them online.

“The updates give parents more ways to ensure age-appropriate online experiences for kids from the moment they set up their device, and build on existing tools already available in Screen Time and on the App Store,” Apple said.

Initially previewed in June, the new capabilities include:

Parents can share their child’s age range with apps in a privacy-preserving manner.

Expanded default protections for teens ages 13 to 17.

Distinct age ratings on the App Store, broken down into 13+, 16+, and 18+.

Updates to Communication Limits, including remote access to approve new contacts.

Apple says the new “granular” age rating system allows for more detailed labeling regarding an app's capabilities and permissions, such as "advertising, user-generated content, or in-app/parental controls."

The safety features are now available across Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV.

