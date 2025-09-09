Apple kicks off its “Awe Dropping” product launch event on Tuesday – introducing the widely anticipated iPhone 17, a brand new titanium grade iPhone Air, an advanced wireless networking N1 chip, and a slew of new features and wearable upgrades.

The pre-recorded live stream began at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time from its Apple Park campus headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, September 9th.

Dropping the ’all about design’ keynote speech to Apple fans inside the subterranean 1000-seat Steve Jobs Theater, as expected, was Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Design has always been fundamental to who we are and what we do.“ Cook said.

“This philosophy guides everything we do, including the products we're going to introduce today and the experiences they provide,” he said, teasing a “magical listening experience” with AirPods, new health and fitness features for Apple Watch, and how the iPhone 17 will help users even more with “the things you do throughout your day.”

Even with Apple’s new innovative liquid glass feature, which is said to bring fluidity, vitality, and flexibility to the user, the biggest news of the day is the all-new iPhone Air and its N1 networking chip, making it the most powerful iPhone ever built.

iPhone Air takes flight

Calling it “the biggest leap ever for iPhone,” meet the newest member of the Apple family, the iPhone Air.

Said to have been made possible with the advancement in Apple Silicon, the Apple Air is being touted at

5.6mm as "the thinnest iPhone ever."

"The core structure is a radically thin frame made from grade five spacecraft titanium," Cook said, and for the first time, a Ceramic Shield that encloses the titanium frame on both sides, giving it a combination of strength, lightness, and durability.

Comparing its feel to “a piece of the future,” Cook described the futuristic and mirrored-finished device, as “powerful, yet so thin and light, it seems to disappear in your hands.”

The Ceramic Shield is said to improve anti-reflection and provide 3X better scratch resistance, and "4X more resistant to cracks than our previous back glass," Apple says, a feature sure to be a favorite of every iPhone user.

The iPhone Air will come in four atmospheric colors: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

The “magical” next gen Air Pods Pro 3

Taking the AirPods to an “entirely new level,” AirPods 3 Pro is said to deliver “a breathtaking spatial listening experience, by precisely controlling the airflow that carries sound into the ear.”

From new additions like five different-sized foam-infused ear tips “engineered to stay put even during the most intense workout,” to a four-hour extended battery life for the hearing impaired and another two hours for everyone else, one of the more innovative features is the Pro 3’s ability to translate different languages to the user in real time.

Powered by Apple Intelligence, the new ‘Live Translation’ will help users communicate and understand others “in your preferred language using a new, simple gesture.”

Able to interpret both individual words and phrases, when the feature is activated, the person’s voice will automatically be lowered, making it easier for the user to focus on the translation.

Furthermore, the user’s iPhone will “display your words in their language and can even read them out loud if needed.”

Apple AirPods Pro 3 will be available in stores on September 19th, 2025, for the same price of $249. Image by Apple.

Finally, when it comes to health and fitness, Apple said it has built "the world's smallest heart rate sensor" to better monitor your physical workouts, count steps, track calories burned, and more. The Pro 3 pods are also sweat and water-resistant and have 2X more noise cancellation abilities.

Also, now in the iPhone fitness app, all AirPods Pro users can track up to 50 different workout types and get motivated with all-new Apple’s ‘Workout Buddy’ audio experiences.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 will be sold for the same price of $249 and will be available for purchase on September 19th, 2025.

And if the 2025 Apple upgrades did not satisfy your sweet tooth, so to speak – hang tight. The tech company is expected to release a brand new foldable phone next year, followed by a sleek 20th anniversary version of the iPhone in 2027 – all part of a three-year plan to reinvent Apple’s signature iPhone device, according to Bloomberg.