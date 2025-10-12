Europe’s Schengen area countries have introduced a new digital Entry and Exit System (EES) on Sunday – but what does it mean?

The new system, which will roll out over the next six months, will replace the traditional process of manually stamping passports at the border. Now, non-EU/non-Schengen nationals will have digital records linked to their identity using biometrics.

How will the EES work?

The Entry/Exit System automated system will scan a foreign national’s passport and have their picture and fingerprints taken. It is not a replacement for passport control, meaning that travellers will still have their documents checked by border officials.

However, their passports will soon no longer be stamped. Instead, those travelling to Europe’s Schengen area – which includes non-EU countries like Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein, but excludes Ireland and Cyprus – will have their faces, fingerprints, and entry and exit dates logged. It essentially means that Schengen border officials will be able to confirm one’s identity by simply linking their travel documents to their biometric readings.

Once someone arrives at the border for the first time after the system is in place, they will go to a self-service screen where their photo and biometrics will be taken. The booths will also automatically read their name and passport details, while the system records the date and place of entry and exit. According to reports, children under 12 will not have to submit their fingerprints.

The EES will apply to most non-EU/non-Schengen nationals, with some exceptions, such as for those with long-stay visas or residence permits. When crossing the border for the second time and onwards, within the three-year time frame for which the biometrics are stored, travellers will go through a faster process as their biometrics will already be on file.

Those travellers who do not wish to provide their biometric data will be refused entry.

The system aims to make travelling more efficient while also allowing authorities to keep track of who is entering and exiting their territory. It will be fully rolled out by 10th April 2026.

Privacy concerns

The launch of the system was delayed multiple times after it was announced that some countries’ computer systems were not ready for the planned rollout.

“Launching the system without having fully tested it is a huge risk, potentially leading to widespread disruptions across the European air transport network,” ACI Europe's Olivier Jankovec, head of the airport trade group, told the Financial Times at the time.

On top of that, European officials have previously expressed concerns that the system could cause significant delays – while others worry that it could introduce potential privacy risks for travellers.

Currently, it’s stated that the data will typically be kept for three years (with some exceptions, such as if no exit has been recorded), after which it is erased. During this time, it can be passed to local police and Europol, as well as used by border, visa and immigration authorities. It can also be passed to countries outside Schengen or to international organizations like the UN under strict conditions.

There is always a worry that sensitive identity data could end up in the wrong hands, with the organization ‘Fight for the Future’ calling for a ban on both government and private use of facial recognition.

The EU promises that there are strong safeguards in place to protect personal information, as the EES is supervised by both the European Data Protection Supervisor and independent national supervisory authorities in every participating country.