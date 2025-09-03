MrBeast, the world’s number one YouTuber, is venturing into telecommunications after a leaked investor deck revealed his plans to launch his own phone company.

MrBeast is officially following in Ryan Reynolds’ footsteps and launching his own mobile phone company, as per a leaked investor deck seen by Business Insider.

An individual in close connection with MrBeast’s team said that the company is embarking on a range of new projects, and there is no specific timeline for the mobile phone initiative, Business Insider reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the leaked investor deck suggests that MrBeast’s mobile phone company could launch as early as 2026.

Along with its release date, the deck revealed the telecoms structure, stating that they would take the mobile virtual network operator route, which could see MrBeast’s mobile company leasing from traditional operators like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

Image by Cybernews.

This is exactly the route Reynolds took when launching Mint Mobile, which reportedly sold to T-Mobile for roughly $1.35 billion, according to TechCrunch.

With MrBeast’s roughly 430 million YouTube followers, even a fraction of his fanbase signing up for a mobile plan could make the brand very lucrative and extremely competitive.

Particularly considering his target audience, who will stop at nothing to get the latest tech, especially if it comes from their favorite creator.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the top-performing creator on YouTube and has launched various side companies, including his failed burger chain, his chocolate company “Feastables,” his Lunchables dupe, Lunchly, and, of course, his flop of an AI thumbnail generation tool.

ADVERTISEMENT

As is the nature of business, there will be successes and failures, but that isn’t stopping YouTube’s number one creator from entering the big leagues.

This mobile phone company might seem a bit left field, but it seems that it’s just a way for Donaldson to expand his empire and cultivate his brand.