US Fed says it will scrap crypto and fintech banking oversight program

Published: 15 August 2025
Last updated: 9 minutes ago
various cryptocurrency coins up close
Image by Dado Ruvic | Reuters

The Federal Reserve announced on Friday it was scrapping a so-called "novel activities" supervision program it created to specifically police banks on their crypto and fintech activities.

The central bank of the US said it would instead integrate that work into its regular bank oversight.

The Fed launched the new program in 2023 as a way to focus on how banks interact with those emerging technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the central bank said it was no longer needed as the Fed has strengthened its understanding of those risks and how banks manage them.

justinasv Izabelė Pukėnaitė Gintaras Radauskas Niamh Ancell BW
Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Interlock claims cyberattack on St. Paul, employees forced to scrub data
Military censorship in Russia hits new high – 25,000 sites blocked
Tesla Optimus robot preorders go live for $250 deposit – but it's all a sophisticated scam
Two Russian cybercrime groups exploit WinRAR zero-day for weeks
Marks & Spencer’s online shop now fully operational after cyberattack
Could Taylor Swift vs Elon Musk be the lawsuit that redefines AI abuse?
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked