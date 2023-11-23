Big Brothers Big Sisters of America targeted by cybercriminals

Cybercriminals have attacked a non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (“BBBSA”) stealing private user data from the organization's network.

The notice to affected clients on November 22nd stated that the organization had “a security incident” that impacted its network.

BBBSA is a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing mentorship programs for children and adolescents in the United States. The core of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program involves matching adult volunteers with at-risk youth for one-to-one mentoring. These relationships are intended to be long-term.

The threat actors targeted the non-profit on March 28th, 2023, and acquired users’ personal information. The impacted data included full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and/or state identification numbers, payment card details, account information, email addresses, and passwords. Additionally, medical information and health insurance information were also part of the compromised data.

BBBSA has offered affected individuals free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for 12 months. “To date, BBBSA is not aware of any incidents of identity fraud or financial fraud as a result of the incident,” stated the organization in a notice.

