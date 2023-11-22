Killmilk, leader of the notorious pro-Russian attacker group Killnet, has been identified as 30-year-old Nikolai Serafimov, a Gazeta.ru expose claims.

Even though Killnet has been at the forefront of Russia’s hacktivist efforts, little has been known about its outspoken leader, Killmilk. However, Russian media now claims to have learned the hacker’s identity.

Gazeta.ru, a Russian media outlet, claims that disgruntled hacktivists Abbadon and NET-WORKER, together with the outlets’ law enforcement contacts, helped to identify Killmilk as Nikolai Serafimov, a 30-year-old citizen of Russia.

Hacktivists told journalists that Serafimov was born in 1993 and had previously been convicted of the illegal production and sale of narcotics, serving a sentence in a Russian prison. However, Gazeta.ru said it couldn’t independently verify the claims.

Interestingly, Killmilk himself didn’t deny that he was actually Nikolai Serafimov and deleted the conversation history after Gazeta.ru refused to reveal the sources of their information.

Killmilk and Killnet have been very active in the cyber war that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Killnet has been targeting pro-Ukrainian governments and organizations ever since. Experts note a close relationship between Killnet and another prominent hacktivist group, Anonymous Sudan.

More from Cybernews:

Enterprise software provider Tmax leaks 2TB of data

MacOS targeted by ClearFake malware campaign

OpenAI reinstates Sam Altman as CEO

Judge finds evidence that Tesla, Musk knew about Autopilot defect

Binance CEO resigns after pleading guilty to money laundering violations

Subscribe to our newsletter