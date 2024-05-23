LinkedIn was down for thousands of users

LinkedIn has experienced an outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts.

The business and employment social media platform suffered an outage that caused many users to flock to X to complain that the site was down.

One user wrote: "My LinkedIn is buggy. Can someone look at my profile and see if it looks fine." The comments within the thread revealed that LinkedIn has seemingly suffered a global outage.

My LinkedIn is buggy.



Can someone look at my profile and see if it looks fine undefined Cody Carnes (@thecodycarnes) May 23, 2024

Another user expressed that they were "coming on Twitter to see if LinkedIn is down" which was followed by a barrage of comments complaining of the same problem.

Me coming on Twitter to see if Linkedin is down... undefined JJ (mostly Parody) (@julianajaxx) May 23, 2024

The cause of the outage is unknown. However, LinkedIn's parent company, Microsoft, has been dealing with outages all day. Its search engine, Bing, and its Copilot assistant have reportedly been down for hours.

