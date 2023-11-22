ChatGPT rolls out voice chat feature for all users

Free ChatGPT users can now chat with OpenAI’s chatbot in voice messages.

In a post on X, Open AI wrote that the ChatGPT voice feature is now available to all free users. To use the feature, users need to download the ChatGPT app from the app store and use the headphone icon in the chat.

There are five different voices that users can choose from. OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to create each of the voices.

Voice transcriptions can be seen in a user’s history, but audio clips will not be stored. OpenAI uses Whisper, its open-source speech recognition system, to transcribe user-spoken words into text.

The app automatically detects the language, but the company advises users to specify their preferred language in the app's settings for more accurate detection.

​​The new voice capability is powered by a text-to-speech model, capable of generating human-like audio from text and a few seconds of sample speech.

Launched on November 30th last year, ChatGPT is approaching its one-year anniversary with over 100 million users. In February, OpenAI launched a paid ChatGPT plan with premium features.

