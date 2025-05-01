First computer password shaped our digital world, but is lost to history

In 1961, a group of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) introduced something that would shape – and haunt – the digital age for decades to come: the first computer password.

The concept of a password predates computers by centuries – Roman soldiers used “watchwords” that they would change daily to identify one another, and later, secret societies required passwords to enter their gatherings.

But in computing, the password’s real history begins with the Compatible Time-Sharing System (CTSS) at MIT, which was the first system to assign unique logins and private file storage to multiple users on the same machine.

What began as a simple tool for protecting files in the system soon evolved into a cornerstone of digital security, and eventually, one of its biggest headaches.

A bug, a breach, and the future

Not long after the system was deployed, a CTSS bug printed the entire password file for all users, a moment that, in retrospect, feels like a dry run for every data breach that followed. Among the pioneers of the system was an American computer scientist, Fernando Corbató.

Dubbed the father of a computer password, Corbató would later win the Turing Prize for his work and famously admit that passwords, while necessary at the time, had become “a nightmare” in the modern world.

CTSS had no hashing or encryption – passwords were stored in plain text, and anyone with access could read them. And access wasn’t hard to get. One MIT student even created a fake login screen to capture other users’ passwords and steal their allotted computing time.

As for the very first password ever used on a computer, that’s lost to history, with no surviving record of the exact sequence of characters someone typed into the system. However, the first attempt at computer security, with vulnerabilities that were immediately exploited, offered a valuable lesson, one many still struggle to learn today.

From time-sharing to 2FA fatigue

The basic model of the password hasn't changed much in 60 years, and users still rely on text-based passwords, often poorly chosen, frequently reused, and easily hacked.

The industry has layered on two-factor authentication, biometric scans, and password managers, but the underlying system remains vulnerable. And so, the same feature that once enabled multi-user computing now stands as one of its weakest links.

As the push towards passkeys and biometric authentication grows (which brings its own set of problems), it’s worth remembering that the password was not designed for scale; it was rather a quick fix to protect files.

We’re still paying for that fix every time we forget our login or get an email about suspicious activity on our accounts. And who would’ve guessed that it would one day require CAPTCHA tests just to prove we’re not robots?

To see if your password has been compromised or leaked, try the Cybernews Leaked Password Checker. Happy – and safe – World Password Day.