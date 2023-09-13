MGM cyberattack claimed by ALPHV/BlackCat ransom gang

New information has surfaced claiming the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group is responsible for Monday’s debilitating cyber attack on the Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts Internationa. With rumors about a large ransom payment swirling, some insiders say MGM may not even be able to pay its employees come Friday.

According to a post Tuesday night by the malware repository vx-underground, the known ransom gang was able to breach the entertainment and hospitality giant through a social engineering attack.

“All ALPHV ransomware group did to compromise MGM Resorts was hop on LinkedIn, find an employee, then call the Help Desk,” vx-underground posted on X (formally known as Twitter).

“A company valued at $33,900,000,000 was defeated by a 10-minute conversation,” the post said.

According to vx-undeground, the threat actors themselves have claimed responsibility, although at the time of this article ALPHV/BlackCat has no mention of the attack on its dark leak pages.

Monday’s cyberattack forced the MGM hospitality group to shut down the company’s network systems, leaving guest rooms ajar, digital room keys invalid, slot machines out of order, ATMs inoperable, and casino floors empty.

The websites of all 31 MGM resorts, including the twelve located directly on the Las Vegas strip, have also been down since Monday, including MGM’s mobile rewards app, leaving front desk staff scrambling to accommodate cranky guests who have been steadily posting on social media throughout the ordeal.

Although by late Monday night, MGM had claimed that services such as "dining, entertainment and gaming” were currently operational," the scene at the MGM Bellagio Tuesday night was a whole other story, as lines for the front desk were shown backed up for hours around 7 p.m. CT.

Apparently, the same scene is being reported at other MGM resorts, in Las Vegas as well.

Ironically, the cyber attack took place just weeks after the two largest cybersecurity and hacker events in the world – Black Hat and Def Con – descended on Vegas without a hitch.

Meantime, security insiders have been debating how the threat actors were able to compromise the massive hotel and casino conglomerate and whether a ransom will eventually be paid.

Vx-underground and others agree "This particular subgroup of ALPHV ransomware has established a reputation of being remarkably gifted at social engineering for initial access."

X user @EvilSecOfficial said "I called ALPHV being responsible....sadly."

"Vishing is surprisingly easy right now in terms of people not caring in cyber. Employees are so burnt out and organizations are loading up work combined with alert fatigue....makes things extremely easy," they said.

Cybersecurity Professional and X user @BrandonDague said "Idk why people are acting like this can't happen. As a social engineer myself who has done Vishing attacks for security assessments...I can't tell you how many times I got my target information by just talking to IT using personas I used from LinkedIn."

In other developments, @LasVegasLocally, a user who has been regularly posting on X with MGM insider information since the breach, said Tuesday night that "MGM Resorts execs are worried the company won't be able to pay employees on Friday."

Monday, social media rumors were also spreading about fellow Las Vegas resort, Caesar's Palace, and its own brush with ransomware. The story being told is that the hotel and casino were also compromised by threat actors the previous week, and Ceasar's chose to quietly pay a $30 million ransom to the attackers, mainly to "avoid the problems MGM is experiencing."

Cybernews has reached out to MGM, and is still awaiting a response.

Who is ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware?

While MGM continued to struggle with its recovery Tuesday, at about 5 p.m. ET, ALPHV/BlackCat was busy posting a full 2.5 TB of stolen data from another one of its alleged victims, the Semiconductor manufacturer Seiko, whose attack was made public in August.

The ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware gang has been around since 2021.

Known to operate as a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, the gang is known for its use of the Rust programming language.

According to a Microsoft research profile, ALPHV/BlackCat is known to have worked closely with other ransomware groups such as Conti, LockBit, and REvil, as well as links to the Darkside and Blackmatter cybercriminal cartels.

According to cybersecurity analyst ANOZR WAY, the group was responsible for approximately 12% of all attacks in 2022.

In mid-May, the gang said it had breached Mazars Group, an international audit, accounting, and consulting firm.

The group is currently known to be using a more sophisticated ransomware variant known as Sphinx .

Cybernews will follow the story.



