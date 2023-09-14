Caesars ransom attack linked to MGM, tens of millions paid to hackers

New sources are naming Caesars Entertainment as the first victim to be hit by a massive cyberattack on the Las Vegas strip – making MGM Resorts the second casualty in what appears to be a series of ransomware attacks targeting Sin City’s hotel and casino giants since last month.

MGM Resorts announced they had been hit by a cyberattack Monday on X (formally known as Twitter.

First, rumors of MGM falling victim to a social engineering attack orchestrated by the notorious ALPHV/BlackCAT ransomware gang were confirmed by security insiders on X. Then came the stories of Caesars Palace paying out a 30 million dollar ransomware the week before also started to take root on social media.

On Monday evening, apparent MGM insider @LocalyLasVegas posted on X that fellow casino giant Caesars Entertainment, like MGM, had also been hacked. The post claimed that Caesars quietly paid a $30M ransom demand “to avoid the problems MGM is experiencing."

The following day, X user @vegassatrfish posted about getting a similar scoop from a current MGM employee. She posted a copy of a text exchange between them on her account. The supposed employee mentioned that call centers and company VPN were down for the hotel group as well.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and now four more sources familiar with the matter say a relatively unknown hacker group called "Scattered Spider" is responsible for both attacks, Bloomberg News first reported

The ransom gang, known in the security industry as UNC 3944, began targeting Caesars as early as Aug. 27th, sources told Bloomberg.

Once inside the network, the threat actors were said to have threatened to release company data stolen in the attack if a ransom was not paid.

The sources also believe Scattered Spider and ALPHV/BlackCat may have joined forces to carry out the MGM attack. A ransom demand was given to MGM, though it appears that the company has not paid any money as of Wednesday evening.

Showcasing tactics similar to the ones used on MGM, the hackers first breached an outside IT vendor before gaining access to the company’s network, most likely using social engineering, according to the sources Bloomberg spoke with.

It's not clear if all of Caesars Entertainment's 57 gaming properties were compromised in the ransom attack. More information is expected to be released on the incident once the hospitality conglomerate files with the SEC, as required by law in the event of a breach.

Meanwhile, the MGM attack forced the company to shut down part of its network systems Monday, incapacitating most guest services, room keys, and slot machines on the casino floors of all twelve of its MGM brand resorts located on the strip.

Reports of hours-long front desk lines, no phone service, handwritten check-in forms, and physical room keys that can open any door are still plaguing the resort since the breach was discovered early Sunday.

"It’s chaos at MGM. Ordinary Keys are opening all rooms as if master keys," one user posted, along with a screenshot of a typed letter from MGM. The letter contains detailed instructions for guests on things like how to get into their rooms, play the slot machines, and redeem winnings while the hotel was completely analog.

Some of the nineteen other MGM locations across the US had also reported system issues, including the MGM Borgata in Atlantic City. Additionally, all MGM websites, including the mobile app, were taken offline due to the attack.

MGM sources told @lasvegaslocally Wednesday, it could take at least two weeks to get the MGM Resorts back up and running normally.

The MGM attack has led to devastating financial losses for MGM, and some insiders say the resort may not be able to make payroll this week.

The US risk assessment firm Moody’s said Wednesday that the agency might be forced to downgrade MGM’s credit rating, while shares of Caesars Entertainment also dropped a few percentage points.

Who is Scattered Spider?

Scattered Spider (UNC3944) has been tracked by security researchers since about May of 2022.

The group is made up of members from the US and the UK, some of them as young as 19 years old, researchers said.

UNC3944 “heavily relies on email and SMS phishing attacks and have been observed attempting to phish other users within an organization once they’ve gained access to employee databases,” according to a recent profile on the gang by Mandiant threat intelligence.

The group has been observed by Mandiat impersonating users to trick help desk agents into sending a multi-factor reset code via SMS.

They have previously used SIM swapping attacks, and commonly target businesses in the telecom industry.

Once inside a system the attackers use remote access tools to maintain a consistent presence to modify and steal its victim’s data.

Targeted businesses have been located primarily in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, and Japan, said one Crowdstrike report.

Cybernews has reached to MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment but so far there has been no response.

