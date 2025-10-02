The privacy-focused Brave browser recently announced that it has reached 100 million monthly active users for the first time, marking a significant milestone. The growth averages about 2.5 million new users each month, meaning that it would take around 113 years to surpass Chrome.

Brave touts its “privacy-by-default, user first” mission. The browser integrates adblocking and enables strong privacy-protecting measures, such as fingerprinting, by default.

The browser is often recommended by cybersecurity experts and privacy advocates as a better alternative to products from major companies that base their business models on ad revenues and user tracking.

“One hundred million users represent more than a growth milestone – they constitute a movement for a better Web that puts users first. Across the globe, users are choosing privacy and control over their online experience, instead of big tech’s tracking and abuse,” said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave.

Brave claims it has 42 million daily active users.

Despite this growth, there aren’t significant shifts in the market. According to statistics from Cloudflare Radar, Google Chrome commanded 65.93% of the global market share in June 2025. A year ago, the share was 65.16%.

The latest data reveals that Apple Safari’s market share was 15.2%, followed by Edge (7.43%), Firefox (3.8%), Samsung Internet (2.4%), Opera (1.5%), and then Brave with a 1.1% fraction.

Rough estimates suggest that Google Chrome is used by 3.5 billion people worldwide. In the US, Chrome is used by 58% users, while Safari has a 23% market share. Brave is the sixth choice with 1.1%.

Brave also said that its own independent search engine now serves 1.6 billion queries each month, or nearly 20 billion per year.

Like many other browsers, Brave recently introduced AI offerings, including an Ask Brave chat-like interface that consolidates search and AI chat and Brave Leo, the integrated AI assistant in the browser that allows choosing AI models “without the privacy compromises or vendor lock-in.”

The browser maker said it is also planning for the next phase of AI integration to offer an agentic experience.

“Like other AI agents, Leo agentic will be able to take actions on your behalf – drafting messages, responding, handling payments and bookings, and more. But, uniquely, Brave’s agentic experience will be siloed in a specialized browser profile, ensuring the agent has no access to other tabs that may contain sensitive information,” the company says.

