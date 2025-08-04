Spotify to increase Premium subscription prices in September

Last updated: 4 August 2025
Spotify logo person
Image by SOPA Images | Getty Images

Spotify said on Monday it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in select markets from September, as the Swedish streaming giant looks to improve margins.

The subscription price will rise to 11.99 euros ($13.86) per month from 10.99 euros in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Over the next month, subscribers will receive an email explaining the price increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Spotify rose about 3% in premarket trading. They have risen about 40% so far this year.

Last month, the company forecast its quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, as higher taxes related to employee salaries outweighed music streaming demand.

Niamh Ancell BW Marcus Walsh profile jurgita Ernestas Naprys
Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us
Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Now everyone can earn money on Twitch
China clamps down on fake Labubus
FSB-linked hackers targeting diplomats in Moscow using ISP access
“They apologize for the notification, not for platforming Nazis:” Substack under fire for promoting radical content
Skechers introduces kids’ shoes with an integrated compartment for Apple AirTag
UK prisons turn to AI to predict and prevent inmate attacks on officers due to safety failures
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked