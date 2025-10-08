Surshark has launched the first 100Gbps VPN servers, with ten times larger capacity compared to the industry standard.

VPNs enhance online privacy and security by masking IP addresses, helping users bypass geo-restrictions and access content safely. However, they also lower internet speeds, which is a common frustration for streamers, especially.

Surshark claims that its new 100Gbps servers offer 10 times the bandwidth compared to the previous 10Gbps standard and ensure a smooth and uninterrupted internet experience during peak times.

“The demand for faster and more reliable internet is skyrocketing. With more devices in every household, higher-quality video streaming, and larger software updates, the need for speed is greater than ever,” the press release reads.

According to Surshark, 100Gbps will ensure the bandwidth needed for high-quality 4K, 8K, or even 360-degree virtual reality streaming, smoother lag-free gaming, and virtual meetings, and will future-proof the performance.

“With it, you can enjoy your full internet speed,” Surfshark said.

The new servers have been launched in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company is testing a few servers before “laying the foundation for potential future rollouts.”

