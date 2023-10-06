How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain in 2023

BBC iPlayer is a streaming platform that is restricted to the UK region only. Therefore, you can’t watch it in other countries, including Spain, regardless of whether you are a resident or just traveling.

Luckily, you can bypass these geo-restrictions using a VPN with UK servers. This way, you will gain a UK IP address and access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. This also contributes to your online security and privacy because the traffic, online activities, and location stay hidden.

Read on to learn how to use a VPN to stream online and what the best VPNs for watching BBC iPlayer in Spain are.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain with a VPN

Find a trustworthy VPN that has servers in the UK. We advise you to use NordVPN Download and install the VPN app Launch the app and log in Connect to a UK server Open BBC iPlayer, log in, and enjoy watching your favorite content!

Why do you need a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain?

BBC iPlayer has a wide range of popular content available to stream. Unfortunately, it’s available only in the UK. This is because the platform needs to comply with various copyright laws, distribution rights, and licensing agreements.

If you try to access BBC iPlayer outside of the UK, this error message will appear on your screen: “BBC iPlayer only works in the UK. Sorry, it’s due to rights issues. In the UK? Here’s some advice.”

Fortunately, you can overcome these geo-blocks by choosing a reputable VPN provider with servers in the UK. By connecting to a British server, your virtual location will change to the UK, and you’ll be able to stream any content on BBC iPlayer.

Best VPNs to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain

Choosing the right VPN provider can be challenging due to so many options on the market. Besides, not all VPNs are capable of bypassing geo-blocks or keeping your connection secure. Therefore, we’ve tested over 30 VPN providers and selected the best three VPNs for BBC iPlayer.

We looked at the key factors, such as server fleet, ability to bypass BBC iPlayer’s geo-restrictions, streaming capabilities, and other criteria. Here are the best VPNs to stream BBC iPlayer in Spain:

NordVPN – best VPN for unblocking BBC iPlayer in Spain overall Surfshark – secure VPN for BBC iPlayer in Spain in 2023 Atlas VPN – BBC iPlayer VPN for Spain with a free version

How to sign up for BBC iPlayer in Spain

The process of signing up to BBC iPlayer in Spain is as easy as two plus two. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Find a VPN provider with UK servers. Our top choice is NordVPN with UK servers. Our top choice is Download the app and follow the installation process Open the VPN app and log in Connect to a server in the UK Go to BBC iPlayer’s website, click on the Sign in button in the top left corner, and click Register Now Follow the registration process by providing a UK postcode Verify your registration via email and go back to BBC iPlayer Find the content you want to stream and click Yes when a message pops up asking if you have a TV license

How much is BBC iPlayer in Spain?

Because BBC iPlayer is a free UK streaming platform, there is no subscription fee in Spain or anywhere else in the world. All you have to pay is a few bucks a month for a VPN subscription to be able to access BBC iPlayer in Spain.

However, to watch any British television, including BBC iPlayer, you need to get a TV license in the UK. Luckily, there is a workaround. When signing up for the first time, BBC iPlayer asks for a postcode. It’ll work with any UK postcode. Once you’re in, you’ll get a pop-up message asking if you have a TV license. Just click Yes and enjoy watching BBC iPlayer for free.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on your device

In order to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on any of your preferred devices, you need to follow a few straightforward steps. Although you may want to use it on different devices, the installation process is more or less the same.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on iPad and iPhone

If you want to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on iPad or iPhone, here’s what you need to do:

Download a reliable VPN, such as NordVPN Install and set up the VPN app on your iOS device Choose a British server and connect to it Go to BBC iPlayer and log in or create a new account Find your desired content and stream hassle-free

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on Android

The process for watching BBC iPlayer in Spain on Android is pretty similar. Just follow these steps:

Download a VPN and install it on your Android device. NordVPN is our top recommendation Install and set up the VPN app Change your virtual location to the UK Open the BBC iPlayer app and log in or sign up Stream your favorite BBC iPlayer content in Spain

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on PC (Mac & Windows)

If you decide to watch BBC iPlayer on your Mac or Windows PC, here’s what you need to do:

Download a reliable VPN on your computer – NordVPN is one of the best options Install the VPN on your PC Connect to a UK server Log in or sign up to the BBC iPlayer Choose your top BBC iPlayer content and watch it from Spain

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Spain on streaming devices

If you want to go for a streaming device, such as Roku, the installation process is a bit different. But let’s have a look at the steps:

Reset your streaming device Download a VPN on your router. Our recommendation is NordVPN Choose a UK server Connect the streaming device to your TV and Wi-Fi Find the BBC iPlayer app on your streaming device and install it Open BBC iPlayer, log in, and start streaming!

Can’t watch BBC iPlayer in Spain: how to fix it

Even the most robust VPNs sometimes encounter problems and get blocked from accessing BBC iPlayer. Here you can find the most common issues and easy fixes:

You may have connected to a non-UK server – connect to a UK-based server

Your chosen VPN provider may not be compatible with BBC iPlayer – ensure you use a reliable VPN that is able to unblock BBC iPlayer , such as NordVPN

, such as Your real IP address is leaking – make sure your VPN is up-to-date

– make sure your VPN is You may have a lot of cache – clear cookies and cache on your browser

A trustworthy VPN will always have 24/7 live customer support for assistance should you need extra help.

Can you watch BBC iPlayer in Spain with a free VPN?

Yes, you can watch BBC iPlayer in Spain with a free VPN. However, we don’t recommend it. This is because free VPN providers have limited server networks, may lack security features, aren’t fast enough, and may not be suitable for streaming.

More precisely, free VPNs might often leak your real location, sell your data to third parties, don’t encrypt your traffic, and unveil your VPN usage. Therefore, it contributes to blocked access to the BBC iPlayer.

We suggest you opt for premium VPN providers that come with powerful streaming capabilities, robust security measures, keep your location safe, and don’t share your personal data. They usually offer free trials and money-back guarantees, so you can try the service risk-free. Here are some of our top choices:

NordVPN – unblocks BBC iPlayer and other major streaming platforms effortlessly and offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices.

– unblocks BBC iPlayer and other major streaming platforms effortlessly and offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices. Surfshark – can easily unblock BBC iPlayer and offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What to watch on BBC iPlayer in Spain?

BBC iPlayer contains a lot of great TV shows and movies to choose from, including some Hispanic content. Therefore, many Spanish residents want to access it. Below you’ll find some of the movies and TV shows available on BBC iPlayer:

Title Genre Eastenders Drama Horror Express Horror Frozen Planet Documentary The Mallorca Files Drama/Crime Charlie and Lola Animation Strictly Come Dancing Entertainment

Final thoughts

BBC iPlayer is a well-established streaming platform that has a lot of movies and TV shows desired worldwide. Unfortunately, this service is available only in the UK. However, by finding a trustworthy VPN, you will be able to bypass all geo-restrictions in no time and watch BBC iPlayer in Spain or anywhere else hassle-free.

To circumvent geo-blocks and stream BBC iPlayer in Spain, we recommend using NordVPN, which comes with 440+ UK servers, mind-blowing speeds, superb security features, and incredible streaming capabilities. With it, you’ll be able to get the best BBC iPlayer experience in Spain.

FAQ