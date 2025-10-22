Apple is testing new ways to customize the appearance of Liquid Glass. Beta versions for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS include a highly requested toggle for increasing opacity and adding more contrast.

According to a report by MacRumors, beta versions of upcoming Apple OSes include an additional toggle: instead of the “clear” Liquid Glass look, users can select “tinted.”

This will replace the current design, which is more transparent and reveals the content beneath many UI elements.

While visually appealing for some, many users did not enjoy the new visual update and could not find a way to disable it. Ghacks suggested reducing motion effects, transparency, or contrast in the Accessibility settings, but warned that this only makes the UI look terrible. It also seems to introduce additional visual glitches.

The updated “tinted” version appears to be a lot cleaner and simpler, and it will also work better in dark mode.

Users who can’t wait will have to download iOS 26.1 Beta, iPadOS 26.1 Beta, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 Beta. The “Liquid Glass” toggle can be found in the Display and Brightness settings on iOS and iPadOS, while Mac users can access it under Appearance in System Settings.

Apple revealed Liquid Glass, a major overhaul of its devices’ UI, at the WWDC’25 conference. However, after its release, many users quickly got irritated by the new design and shared their frustration on social media.