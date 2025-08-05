“Burn lines” is the latest trend on TikTok, and France is trying to get it banned

The French government is calling on its digital watchdog to hold TikTok accountable for its harmful trends.

TikTok is known for sparking online trends, from bathroom camping to the resurrection of UGGly shoes.

While most of these trends are harmless, certain viral moments go too far, raising concerns for the platform’s most vulnerable users.

Back in June, the French government petitioned against “Skinnytok,” a TikTok trend promoting extreme thinness.

The associated content, which includes over half a million posts, showcased people's workout routines and their eating habits.

TikTok admitted that it type of content "glorifies thinness and vilifies weight gain" and "promotes disordered eating behaviours."

TikTok now redirects users searching the hashtag towards mental health support resources.

The platform eventually banned the hashtag, and France rejoiced. However, now it's contending with another dangerous trend.

“Tantok” or “burntok” is a current trend that promotes unhealthy UV exposure. According to Politico, young women are instructing TikTok users on how to achieve the perfect tan lines or “burn lines.”

🚨 Avec @ClaraChappaz, nous saisissons l'@Arcom_fr pour enquêter sur les tendances « Burn lines » et « Tan lines » qui incitent à des pratiques dangereuses d'exposition au soleil sur les réseaux sociaux.



Objectif : protéger les mineurs, comme l'exige le Digital Services Act. Dr. Yannick Neuder (@yannickneuder) August 2, 2025

A letter written by French health minister Yannick Neuder and digital minister Clara Chappaz said that these types of trends “seriously harm users’ health.”

The letter, found by Politico, states that the trends are in opposition to the Digital Services Act (DSA), a set of European Union regulations established to protect users online.

French ministers have referred the issue to Arcom, France’s independent agency responsible for digital and audiovisual communications.

In the letter, the ministers urged the watchdog to compile documents and collaborate with the European Commission services to potentially investigate the platform.