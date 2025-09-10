Trump Media has come up with five fresh "America First" themed ETFs, filing a request for listing approval with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, in addition to a new Truth Gems rewards program.

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) – the parent company of Trump's social media platform Truth Social – said the five new equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be the latest addition to its digital portfolio of ETFs under a newly created “Truth Social Funds” umbrella.

“‘Today’s filing for these America First themed ETFs expands the product portfolio by building on the digital asset ETF filings made with the SEC in June and July 2025. These ETFs, along with the previously announced digital asset ETFs, will be collectively known as the “Truth Social Funds,” the filing stated.

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) filed a requisition for five America First themed ETFs on esptember 10th, 2025. Image by Cybernews via US Securities and Exchnage Commission (SEC).

The company’s is also seeking approval for other MAGA-inspired financial proposals, “including products focused on US energy and defense companies, ‘American Icons’ stocks, and a real estate fund targeting Republican-leaning states," reported Bloomberg News.

The five funds are listed as:

Truth Social American Icons ETF

American Security & Defense ETF

American Next Frontiers ETF

American Energy Security ETF

American Red State REITs ETF

Yorkville America Equities, a New Jersey-based investment advisory manager part of the high-end boutique Yorkville Asset Management firm, filed the initial registration statement with the SEC on behalf of Trump Media.

Once approved, the ETFs are expected to launch later in the year and be widely available across existing platforms and brokerages, with shares listed on the all-electronic NYSE Arca.

Trump Media filed paperwork with the SEC for several crypto ETFs over the summer; the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF in July, and two others in June, Truth Social Bitcoin ETF and the Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF.

The value of the Crypto Blue Chip ETF is based on the performance of other leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, Cronos, Solana, and XRT. All are said to be managed by Yorkville America Digital.

According to Bloomberg, none of the aforementioned products have actually launched, although last month Crypto.com and Trump Media announced a strategic partnership to advance its FinTech platform Truth.Fi, cementing the Truth Social brand and its financial foothold in the crypto world.

Anna Barclay/Getty Images

“Trump Media will introduce a rewards system on the Truth Social and Truth+ (streaming TV) platforms that uses the Crypto.com digital wallet infrastructure and that adopts the Cronos (CRO) digital currency as a utility token,” the August 26th press release states.

On Monday TMTG hit the SEC with another filing announcing upgraded features to its Truth Social platform that will include a rewards system for its premium Patriot Package subscribers.

According to the September 9th filing, Truth Social and Truth+ paid premium subscribers will have the ability to earn rewards called “Truth gems” by participating in various activities on the platforms.

The subscribers can then convert their Truth Gems into Cronos tokens and other benefits using Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure.

In April, the 'Crypto President' advertised a free dinner with him at his private country club outside the nation's capital for the top 220 buyers of the $TRUMP meme coin, raking in a reported $148 million in the process.