Clorox results show ‘material impact’ from cyberattack

The Clorox Company, a major US consumer products maker, said its first-quarter results could see a “material impact” from a cyberattack last month.

A breach of Clorox’s IT systems forced it to take some of its processes offline, the company reported in August 2023. The attack damaged its IT infrastructure and caused widescale disruption to its operations.

“To the extent possible, and in line with its business continuity plans, Clorox has implemented workarounds for certain offline operations in order to continue servicing its customers,” the company said at the time.

The company did not give a breakdown of the financial impact and said that it was still evaluating the situation. Clorox shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading.

The bleach maker resumed production at most of its manufacturing sites after the attack, but could not estimate how long it would take to resume fully normalized operations.

Clorox owns many well-known household goods brands such as Brita, Clorox, Lestoil, Kingsford, Formula 409, and others. The company enjoyed revenues exceeding $7 billion in 2022 and employs over 9,000 staff.

