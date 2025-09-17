Jaguar Land Rover's production process will remain suspended until at least Wednesday, September 24th, after a cyberattack recently hit the British car manufacturer.



“Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers, and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday, 24th September, 2025,” Jaguar Land Rover says in an update regarding the recent cyberattack.

The production has to remain at a standstill so that the forensic investigation can continue. A controlled restart of the company’s global operations will take more time.

“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses,” the car manufacturer concludes its press release.

Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover announced that it had been impacted by a “cyber incident,” severely crippling the company’s production activities.

“We’re now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner. At this stage, there is no evidence that any customer data has been stolen, but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted,” the automobile manufacturer said in a public statement.

Because of the incident, production was paused at factories in the English towns of Halewood and Solihull, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton. Employees were told to stay at home for an extended period of time.

Last week, Jaguar Land Rover disclosed that “some data” had been stolen by the attackers, but refused to specify which information had been affected.

Furthermore, the British car manufacturer reported that it was working on bringing systems back online in phases, but did not say when the situation would be fully resolved. It has been two weeks since the initial announcement, and progress is so far unclear.

The cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover is attributed to Scattered LAPSUS$ Hunters, a rebrand of three notorious hacking groups: Scattered Spider, LAPSUS$, and ShinyHunters.

The group has been taunting the car manufacturer on its Telegram channel. It has also called out Google, the FBI, and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), and is threatening to attack more critical targets.

