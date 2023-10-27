Spotify is down, Anonymous Sudan claims attack

Spotify's website has recently been down. The allegedly Russia-related hacker group, Anonymous Sudan, might be responsible for the attack.

One of the world's most popular music streaming platforms, Spotify, has allegedly fallen victim to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

Spotify's website is down

Spotify users worldwide have reported an issue with the website. The reports about Spotify’s website not working spiked on October 27th, at 7 a.m., with almost 2000 users reporting errors on DownDetector.com. 67% of users reported problems related to the website, 20% with Spotify's app, and 13% with audio streaming. At the time of writing this article (12:35 PM GMT+3), the website was still down.

Reports about Spotify's outages on DownDetector.com

A DDoS attack, which stands for Distributed Denial of Service, is a malicious attempt to disrupt the regular traffic of a targeted server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic from multiple sources. This orchestrated onslaught can overload the server's capacity, causing it to slow down or, in some cases, go offline entirely.

Anonymous Sudan Telegram channel

While there's no official information on what caused the website to be down, the hacker group Anonymous Sudan has claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel.

Anonymous Sudan Telegram channel

According to experts, Anonymous Sudan is a pro-Russian hacker group, linked with the notorious hacker gang KillNet. Anonymous Sudan’s successful DDoS attacks have previously disrupted the website of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and even took down Microsoft 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook.

