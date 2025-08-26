Discord message-scraping service claims access to 1.8 billion messages

Discord-focused online tool makers claim they have access to billions of user messages and a trove of voice sessions, files, and user profiles. The allegedly leaked data was scraped from the platform.

Key takeaways: Malicious actors are selling access to 1.8 billion Discord messages from 35 million users for likely harassment purposes.

The scraping service operates from Estonia but stores data in Russia, likely to avoid EU privacy laws.

Discord previously shut down similar service Spy.Pet in 2024 for violating platform terms of service.

The service allegedly includes voice sessions, user profiles, and data from 6,000 Discord servers.

Attackers posted an ad for the service on a popular data leak forum, used to exchange stolen user data. The post claims that the service allows users to sift through billions of Discord records, which could be used to harass the platform's users.

We’ve reached out to Discord for comment and will update this article once we receive a reply.

Meanwhile, the data-scraping service claims that, for a fee, it allows users to peer into:

1.8 billion Discord messages

35 million users

207 million voice sessions

6,000 Discord servers

The Cybernews research team claims that while attackers could conceivably have access to data scraped from public and possibly private Discord servers, it’s impossible to know without subscribing to the service controlled by cybercriminals. The attackers claim that they’re updating the indexed Discord messages live, pointing to data in the services’ servers being up to date.

Attackers' post on a popular data leak forum. Image by Cybernews.

How are Discord messages exploited?

Attackers can find multiple ways to exploit leaked user messages. Without the obvious privacy concerns, malicious actors often use Discord activity to harass individuals and minorities.

In 2024, a shady website called Spy.Pet surfaced, claiming it had scraped billions of public Discord messages from nearly 620 million users.

Spy.Pet didn’t stop at message logs. It bundled users' Steam accounts and other linked platforms, offering what it called an “enterprise option” to anyone looking to train AI models on its data. That includes, allegedly, federal agencies.

“The service's premise is similar to Spy.Pet, another data-scraping service, which Discord shut down last year. The new one allegedly has more integration with breached databases and FiveM servers. The service is likely created to facilitate online harassment,” the team explained.

Discord scraping service's alleged owners. Image by Cybernews.

In early 2024, Discord banned Spy Pet-linked accounts from its platform, essentially cutting data-scraping bots off the platform's servers. At the time, Discord reportedly said that scrapping its services violated the company’s regulations.

According to the Cybernews researchers, the recently advertised service attempts to capitalize on at least two streams: people who will pay to read others’ messages, and individuals who will pay to have their data omitted from the service.

The recently advertised service’s terms and conditions (ToC) page claims that it is operated in Estonia, an EU member state, which means it is subject to one of the strictest privacy laws in the world.

“This is a tool that makes researching people for the sake of harassment or online arguments easier. It could be useful for people with certain intentions, but the same can be done without the service – it would just take much more manual labour,” researchers explained.

Interestingly, the ToS indicates that data likely scraped from Discord is stored on servers located in the Russian Federation. The service's creators likely believe that by storing data outside the EU, in a country with which the EU doesn't have an entirely friendly relationship, they can avoid legal repercussions.

However, as the Spy.Pet case highlighted, services like this violate several articles of the GDPR, including the “right to be forgotten” in Article 17.

Due​​ to its large user base and tight-knit communities, Discord is often targeted by attackers. For example, earlier this year, one group claimed they managed to scrape over 348 million messages from nearly 1,000 public Discord servers.