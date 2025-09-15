The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation to see how tech companies measure, test, and monitor the potentially negative impacts of AI-powered chatbots on children. The antitrust agency has issued orders to seven companies, including Alphabet, Meta, and OpenAI.

Generative artificial intelligence technology is often used to simulate human-like communication and to “bond” with users. In these cases, AI chatbots act like companions, friends, or confidants. Some users, especially children and teens, may end up forming a real relationship with them.

This could be alarming because chatbots aren’t professional counselors. According to the FTC, there are increasing reports of chatbots encouraging suicide, including among underage users. The FTC cites the example of 16-year-old Adam Raine, who died by suicide earlier this year after months of intensive ChatGPT use.

The FTC wants to know what steps tech companies are taking to evaluate the safety of their chatbots when acting as companions. For example, how they limit the product’s use, the potential negative effects on children and teens, and how they inform users and parents of the risks associated with AI chatbots.

That’s why the FTC has sent information requests to Google, Meta, OpenAI, Snap, xAI, and the company behind the role-playing chatbot Character.AI. Amongst other things, the supervisor is eager to know how these companies monetize user engagement, develop and approve characters, mitigate negative impacts to children, and whether they use or share personal information obtained via users’ conversations with AI chatbots.

“Protecting kids online is a top priority for the Trump-Vance FTC, and so is fostering innovation in critical sectors of our economy,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson says in a statement.

“As AI technologies evolve, it is important to consider the effects chatbots can have on children, while also ensuring that the United States maintains its role as a global leader in this new and exciting industry. The study we’re launching today will help us better understand how AI firms are developing their products and the steps they are taking to protect children.”

The companies have until September 25th to respond to the FTC's questions.

