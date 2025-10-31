WhatsApp has disclosed that its messaging platform is launching passkey-encrypted backups, offering both Android and iOS users the option to secure their stored messages with facial recognition, fingerprint, or screen lock code.

“Today, we’re making it easier than ever to set extra security for your chat backups by introducing passkey-encrypted backups,” WhatsApp says in a blog post that was published on Thursday.

The messaging app already introduced end-to-end encryption for backups of photos, videos, calls, and messages in 2021. However, it required users to save a 64-digit encryption key on their device, or to create a password tied to the key.

“Now, with just a tap or a glance, the same security that protects your personal chats and calls on WhatsApp is applied to your chat backups so they are always safe, accessible, and private,” WhatsApp explains.

Image by Cybernews.

Passkeys are an authentication method based on technology called Web Authentication (WebAuthn). This allows providers of social media platforms and other online services to build strong authentication into their services by using registered customer devices, such as smartphones or laptops.

Passkeys are based on the principles of asymmetric cryptography, which involves two distinct sets of keys. The public key is stored on the website providing a service, and the private key is kept on your personal device. If both keys match, your identity is verified, and you’ll gain access to your account.

Passkeys aren’t based on the transmission of a fixed, static value, such as a password, but rather on a challenge-response process in which users cryptographically sign a message with a complex, randomly generated one-time value transmitted by the other party. That process makes them safer than passwords.

WhatsApp introduced support for passkeys in 2023, initially limited to account logins.

Passkey-encrypted backups will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks and months. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup.

