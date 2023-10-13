Best FITE TV VPNs in 2023

FITE is a well-known streaming service that offers on-demand sports content, as well as various live sports events. Although FITE is a free service worldwide, not all of the content is free or available everywhere.

Unfortunately, the most popular live All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events on FITE aren’t available in the US and many other locations because of copyright agreements and geographical licensing. You can get an AEW Plus subscription on FITE only in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and a few other countries.

Luckily, you can access this service by using a trusted VPN. This way you’ll be able to change your virtual location by choosing a server where FITE TV works, in this case – the UK. You’ll receive a dedicated IP address from the UK and will be able to watch the live show in no time.

In this guide, we’ll help you choose the best FITE TV VPN and explain how to go around the geo-blocks and access AEW on FITE.

Top 5 Best FITE TV VPNs

NordVPN – best FITE TV VPN overall in 2023 Surfshark – speedy VPN provider to unblock FITE Atlas VPN – user-friendly freemium VPN for FITE TV ExpressVPN – robust VPN for accessing FITE TV CyberGhost – FITE VPN with the largest server network

Why do you need a VPN to watch FITE TV?

The main reason why you need a VPN to watch some of the FITE content is to bypass geo-blocks put on the subscription plans. For example, you can’t watch AEW live shows on FITE in the US because only TNT is licensed to broadcast it, for which you’d need to have cable TV. To watch AEW on FITE, you need to change your virtual location to the UK, and for this, a reliable VPN is the best option.

VPNs come with many different benefits aside from bypassing geo-restrictions. That’s why we’ve created a list of all the reasons why you need the most reliable VPN to stream content on FITE:

Bypass geo-restrictions. Because of different copyright agreements, FITE TV AEW Plus content isn’t available in the US and some other countries. A Fite TV VPN can encrypt your traffic and hide your virtual location effectively, helping you to access restricted content.

Because of different copyright agreements, FITE TV AEW Plus content isn’t available in the US and some other countries. A Fite TV VPN can encrypt your traffic and hide your virtual location effectively, helping you to access restricted content. Get over ISP throttling. If you often stream, your ISP might be throttling your connections. This is because the ISP is trying to reduce your network usage and slow down your connection. Luckily, a VPN will let you change your location and encrypt your traffic, making it undetectable to ISPs.

If you often stream, your ISP might be throttling your connections. This is because the ISP is trying to reduce your network usage and slow down your connection. Luckily, a VPN will let you change your location and encrypt your traffic, making it undetectable to ISPs. More online privacy and security. In addition to hiding your IP address, you may want to add an additional security layer to your browsing. This is especially important if you’re using public Wi-Fi. Thankfully, a reliable FITE TV VPN will help you encrypt your traffic and implement other security measures, such as a kill switch and obfuscation, keeping you safe at all times.

In addition to hiding your IP address, you may want to add an additional security layer to your browsing. This is especially important if you’re using public Wi-Fi. Thankfully, a reliable FITE TV VPN will help you encrypt your traffic and implement other security measures, such as a kill switch and obfuscation, keeping you safe at all times. Faster speeds and better streaming performance. Some VPN providers aren’t capable of maintaining good speeds. A top-notch VPN will be able to maintain most of the baseline speeds, as well as give you a wide choice of servers. A good VPN might also have servers dedicated to streaming to optimize your viewing experience.

The best FITE TV VPNs in 2023 – our detailed list:

There are hundreds of VPNs on the market, but not all of them are reliable. We’ve tested over 30 VPNs and came up with the five best FITE TV VPNs. The main criteria we followed were server fleet, speeds, security features, streaming capabilities, and price. So, let’s have a more in-depth look at each of the five VPNs we’ve chosen.

1. NordVPN – overall best FITE TV VPN provider

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Servers in the UK:

NordVPN is the best VPN for FITE TV. It has one of the largest server fleets on the market and exceptionally strong features. It’s not a surprise it got the first place on our list.

Servers. NordVPN comes with 5,800+ servers in 60 countries. You can choose from numerous servers in countries where AEW on FITE TV is available, such as the UK, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Spain, Chile, and the Middle East. All of the servers are RAM-only, meaning all of your activity is deleted once you turn the VPN off. With over 440 servers in the UK, you can be sure of finding an uncrowded server for the best experience.

Security. NordVPN comes with a variety of safety features, including a kill switch that cuts your connection if the VPN fails, obfuscated servers, AES-256 encryption, and an audited no-logs policy.

Streaming. NordVPN is the perfect VPN for streaming. With a SmartDNS feature VPN works on any streaming devices, like smart TVs. In addition, it has lightning-fast speeds – reviewing NordVPN we found it retains around 90% of the baseline speed.

Features. Aside from the security features mentioned, NordVPN comes with additional ones, such as Tor over VPN, Threat Protection, SmartPlay, Meshnet, and SOCKS5 proxy. All of this contributes to one top-notch online experience.

Price. NordVPN subscriptions start at $3.19/month, and it also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee allowing you to test it and decide whether it’s right for you.

Pros Unblocks AEW on FITE TV

Extensive server fleet worldwide

High-end security features

24/7 live customer support Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark – fast FITE TV VPN for unlimited devices

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Servers in the UK:

212+ Current deal:

Another great VPN to access FITE TV is Surfshark. With servers all around the world and impressive speeds, you’ll get the best possible streaming performance with Surfshark VPN.

Servers. Surfshark has 3,200+ servers across 100 countries that allow you to watch FITE content from anywhere, including over 212 servers in the UK. All servers are RAM-only and guarantee that all of your activity will be deleted once the VPN is off.

Security. Surfshark has powerful encryption, obfuscation, it offers an audited no-logs policy, and a kill switch, to cease the connection should the VPN fail.

Streaming. Thanks to its numerous servers, you can bypass the geo-blocks of almost every platform and stream your favorite content at any time. On top of this, Surfshark has impressive speed rates, with an 86% speed retention, which is a great result.

Features. Other incredible features that Surfshark provides are its Cleanweb ad and malware blocker, unlimited simultaneous connections, Camouflage Mode, and DNS and IP leak protection.

Price. Surfshark prices start from $2.30/month, and it also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee for your peace of mind.

Pros Can access AEW on FITE TV

Large server network

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Blazing-fast speeds Cons Minor issues with iOS devices

3. Atlas VPN – beginner-friendly VPN to watch FITE

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube UK server locations:

Two of Atlas VPN’s biggest strengths are its simplicity and pricing. This makes it one of the best FITE TV VPN choices for those seeking a user-friendly option.

Servers. Atlas VPN has a network of 1,000+ servers in 42 countries. It does not disclose the amount of UK servers, but it declares to have a server location in London.

Security. Atlas VPN comes with some next-level security measures including a kill switch, a strict no-logs policy, AES-256 encryption that hides your traffic from third parties, and a MultiHop feature, which rotates VPN locations in order to maintain them safe.

Streaming. One of the strongest Atlas VPN sides is its streaming capabilities. Atlas VPN has some servers dedicated to streaming, therefore you’ll be able to stream your favorite FITE TV content in high quality and enjoy its fantastic speeds at the same time. Our in-house tests revealed Atlas VPN retains around 80% of the baseline speeds.

Features. What’s more, Atlas VPN comes with some pretty impressive features for such an affordable VPN. You can benefit from the SafeBrowse feature, which blocks malicious websites before they cause damage, and the SafeSwap, which rotates a few IPs at the same time.

Price. When we reviewed Atlas VPN, we found it is one of the most budget-friendly providers. Its plans start at $1.82/month, making it a very affordable option. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to get a full refund.

Pros Can unblock AEW Plus on FITE

Rotates IP addresses

Budget-friendly plans

MultiHop feature Cons Limited servers on the free version

4. ExpressVPN – highly secure VPN provider for FITE

Servers/countries:

3,000+ servers in 94 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more UK server locations:

Another secure VPN for FITE TV is ExpressVPN. Even with pricier subscriptions, it’s a decent provider with amazing security features and servers in the UK.

Servers. ExpressVPN offers 3,000+ servers in 94 countries, allowing you to unblock FITE TV’s restricted content even from countries that don’t support it, like the US. The UK is another good example, with 5 different server locations in the country.

Security. ExpressVPN comes with strong security features, such as obfuscated servers, AES-256 encryption, and a kill switch. All of these features contribute to a safe online experience and keep your actual location and private data hidden.

Streaming. With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to have uninterrupted streaming of FITE TV due to its swift speeds with no lags. According to our tests, ExpressVPN retains 77% of the baseline speeds.

Features. Thanks to its MediaStreamer, you will be able to use the VPN even on devices that don’t support it, like smart TVs. Also, there is a Threat Manager that prevents trackers from interfering with your data. You'll find more about its features in our full review of ExpressVPN.

Price. ExpressVPN is a bit more expensive compared to other providers, with prices starting from $6.67/month. But you can still take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee to see if it’s worth the money.

Pros Easily unblocks AEW on FITE TV

Wide sever fleet

Robust encryption

Threat Manager Cons Fairly expensive

5. CyberGhost – FITE TV VPN with most servers

Servers/countries:

9,600+ servers in 91 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ UK servers:

CyberGhost excels when it comes to server network, which is the main reason we included it on our list as one of the best FITE TV VPNs. But let’s go through all of its best aspects.

Servers. CyberGhost has a whopping server fleet of 9,600+ servers across 91+ countries, with 692 servers in the UK alone. Thanks to its worldwide presence, you can watch AEW FITE TV from almost every country.

Security. In terms of security, you can use CyberGhost while staying safe from any cyber-attacks. This is possible due to its NoSpy servers, AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and the audited no-logs policy.

Streaming. Because of the vast number of servers, CyberGhost has fast speeds. Therefore, you won’t have any buffering or lagging issues – we tested, and its speed retention was around 86%.

Features. CyberGhost has a robust ad and malware blocker, and it also allows you to have more control over its servers. For instance, it has split tunneling, a feature that lets you create a separate tunnel for any of your online activities.

Price. CyberGhost prices start at $2.11/month and it comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee that lets you test its services and get a refund if you’re unsatisfied.

Pros Effortlessly unblocks FITE

Largest server fleet

Fast speeds

45-day money-back guarantee Cons No obfuscation

How we picked and tested the best FITE TV VPNs

In order for us to select the above VPNs as the best for unblocking AEW on FITE, it had to have exceptional features and quality. Here are the main criteria we’ve considered while testing those VPNs:

Bypassing geo-restrictions. The first thing we looked into was the unblocking capabilities. It is crucial for the VPN to be able to bypass geo-blocks as some of the FITE content isn’t available everywhere.

The first thing we looked into was the unblocking capabilities. It is crucial for the VPN to be able to bypass geo-blocks as some of the FITE content isn’t available everywhere. Server fleet. Tightly related to the geo-blocks is the server fleet. More precisely, the more servers, the easier it is to access the desired platform from anywhere. Obviously, it was crucial for the VPN provider to have servers in the UK, as it’s the main country that broadcasts AEW live shows on FITE.

Tightly related to the geo-blocks is the server fleet. More precisely, the more servers, the easier it is to access the desired platform from anywhere. Obviously, it was crucial for the VPN provider to have servers in the UK, as it’s the main country that broadcasts AEW live shows on FITE. Online privacy. Keeping your location hidden when using a VPN is a must. Otherwise, the streaming platform will block you from accessing it. Luckily, our chosen VPNs don’t leak IP addresses, meaning you’ll be able to watch your favorite FITE TV content.

Keeping your location hidden when using a VPN is a must. Otherwise, the streaming platform will block you from accessing it. Luckily, our chosen VPNs don’t leak IP addresses, meaning you’ll be able to watch your favorite FITE TV content. Streaming capabilities. To get the best streaming experience, a VPN provider must have fast speeds, and top-notch features, such as SmartDNS.

To get the best streaming experience, a VPN provider must have fast speeds, and top-notch features, such as SmartDNS. Additional features. Besides hiding your location, the VPN must be able to maintain your overall safety. Therefore, we searched for VPNs with obfuscation, a kill switch, encryption, split tunneling, and ad and malware blockers.

Watch live AEW on FITE with NordVPN With an extensive server network including over 440 servers in the UK alone, and top-notch streaming capabilities, NordVPN is your best FITE TV VPN to stream AEW.

Excellent streaming capabilities

How to watch FITE TV with a VPN

If you want to watch restricted content on FITE TV with a VPN, there isn’t a lot to do. You just need to follow a simple process of setting your VPN up on your preferred device. Here’s our step-by-step guide to get a clearer image of how the whole process works:

Choose a reliable VPN with servers in the countries where AEW on FITE TV is available, like the UK. We recommend NordVPN because of its extensive UK server network Download and install the VPN app on the device you’ll use for streaming Open the VPN, log in, and connect to a UK server Go to the official FITE website and log in If you haven’t yet, subscribe to the AEW Plus plan to access live shows That’s it. You can now enjoy the restricted FITE TV content in the US!

FITE TV VPN not working: how to fix it

Sometimes, even with the best VPN you might encounter some issues. Below you’ll find potential reasons and quick solutions:

You may have connected to the wrong server – make sure you’re connected to a country where AEW on FITE is licensed to stream

– make sure you’re connected to a country where AEW on FITE is Your VPN may not be able to unblock FITE TV – choose a reliable provider with extensive unblocking capabilities

– with extensive unblocking capabilities Your browser might be revealing your location – clear all cookies and cache

– The VPN may use an older software version – make sure your VPN is up-to-date

A trustworthy VPN provider will always have its customer support on hand 24/7 should you struggle with any issues. We recommend NordVPN with its knowledgeable live support around the clock.

Do we recommend using a free VPN for FITE TV?

No, we don’t recommend using a free VPN for FITE TV. There are several reasons for this, such as a limited server network, slower speeds, lack of crucial security features, and bad video quality.

Lack of security measures may cause data leaks, and reveal your IP address, which results in being geo-blocked. What’s more, Free VPNs often sell your data to third parties for higher revenue, reveal your VPN usage, and might expose you to malware.

Fortunately, there are many premium VPNs you can use that will safeguard you from such scenarios. Some of them offer free trials or money-back guarantees, allowing you to test their services and then make a final decision. Here’s what some of the best premium VPNs offer:

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android devices, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android devices, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee Surfshark – gives a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS devices, and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee

What to watch on FITE TV

FITE TV has a great variety to choose from. There is a lot of free content on FITE, as well as pay-per-view, but it also offers different paid subscriptions, including FITE+, AEW Plus, and TrillerVerzPass. FITE, FITE+, and TrillerVerzPass are available worldwide, whereas AEW Plus is only available in selected countries.

Plan Countries Content FITE (free or pay-per-view) Worldwide FITE 27/7 channel, OEW, Impact Wrestling: Bound for Glory 2023, BKFC, and many more FITE+ ($7.99/month or $69.99/year) Worldwide The WRLD on GCW, Combate Global, MLW: Slaughterhouse, and many more AEW Plus ($6.99/month) UK, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Chile, the Middle East AEW Dynamite Wednesdays, AEW Rampage Fridays, AEW Collision Saturdays, Battle of the Belts Specials, and many more TrillerVerzPass ($2.99/month or $29.99/year) Worldwide Boxing and Triad Combat, music events including iconic Verzuz Battles, Verzuz Games, and many more

Final thoughts

FITE is a streaming platform of sport-related programs, mainly focused on fighting. Unfortunately, not all content is available in the US or many other countries. For instance, AEW is only available in selected regions, including the UK, Australia, Japan, and others.

Fortunately, you can use a FITE TV VPN, such as NordVPN, which will help you get around all geo-restrictions. This is one of the best VPNs for AEW on FITE because it has thousands of servers, including the UK, impressive speeds, great streaming capabilities, affordable prices, and high-end security measures. Therefore, you’ll be able to change your location and still be safe in no time.

