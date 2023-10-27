Boeing claimed by LockBit ransom gang

Leading global aerospace, commercial jetliner manufacturer, and US military and defense contractor The Boeing Company is being claimed by the LockBit ransomware gang.

The Russian-linked ransomware group posted Boeing as its latest conquest Friday around 2pm on its dark leak site.

“We are assessing this claim,” a Boeing spokesperson told Cybernews in a brief statement Friday just after 4:40 p.m. ET.

LockBit says its has a tremendous amount of sensitive data that will be published if the company does not contact the group by a November 2nd deadline of 1:23 pm UTC – roughly five days from Friday.

“For now we will not send lists or samples to protect the company BUT we will not keep it like that until the deadline,” LockBit posted.

“All available data will be published!" the group stated.

LockBit has not provided the amount of data allegedly exfiltrated from Boeing., but lists the company and its subsidiaries as worth 60 billion dollars.

The global aviation and space technology leader “develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide,” LockBit posted.

Cybernews has reached out to Boeing and is waiting for a response.

Who is Lockbit?

The LockBit group first appeared on the ransomware scene sometime late 2019, according to industry insiders.

The threat actors are said to have executed over 1,400 attacks against victims in the US and around the world, including Asia, Europe, and Africa .

The gang’s notorious ransomware variant LockBit 3.0 – also known as LockBit Black – is now in its third iteration and is considered the most evasive version of all previous strains, a US Department of Justice report said.

The variant also hapens to share similarities with two other Russian-linked ransomware; BlackMatter and BlackCat (ALPHV/BlackCat), the DOJ said.

“Affiliates deploying LockBit 3.0 gain initial access to victim networks via remote desktop protocol (RDP) exploitation, drive-by compromise, phishing campaigns, abuse of valid accounts, and exploitation of public-facing applications,” the DOJ reports.

The group is also said to have received tens of millions of dollars in actual ransom payments collected in Bitcoin.

But its not all as smooth as it seems, an August profile on the group by chief security analyst Jon DiMaggio of Analyst 1 says LockBit is currently experiencing a slew of management problems.

DeMaggio said the disarray has led to the gang NOT publishing stolen data as it promises in their threats to victims.

Instead, DiMaggio reports that from February through June of this year, Lockbit was solely relying on empty threats and its infamous reputation to convince the victims to pay its ransom demands.

