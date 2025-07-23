340K exposed after breach of French governmental employment agency

France Travail, the French national public employment agency, has suffered another data breach, this time exposing hundreds of thousands of workers. Last year, the agency suffered a breach that exposed 43 million people.

Attackers likely accessed the personal details of numerous job seekers via the employment portal used by France Travail partners, the agency explained in a data breach notification letter sent out to potential victims.

According to the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI), attackers accessed the data via the Kairos application, which organizations utilize to monitor job seekers’ training progress, BFMTV reported.

It is estimated that at least 340,000 individuals were exposed. According to France Travail’s data breach notice, shared by Next, attackers may have accessed job seekers’:

Names and surnames

Postal addresses

Email addresses

Phone numbers

France Travail ID numbers

At least in theory, attackers could leverage the exposed details for identity theft by opening fraudulent accounts to set up access to financial accounts in victims’ names. Members of the cybercriminal underworld resort to such tactics to launder money and access illicitly gained funds.

Meanwhile, France Travail assured that financial details were not impacted by the attack, while advising potentially exposed individuals to stay vigilant about potential phishing attacks.

At least in theory, attackers could attempt to target job seekers with fake job offerings, peddling malware or malicious links in hopes of stealing additional personal information or accessing financial information.

In March 2024, France Travail suffered from a much larger data breach that exposed 43 million individuals, or over two-thirds of the European nation's total population.

Recently, France has been targeted by cybercriminals. Earlier today, attackers published claims alleging they stole top-secret information from Naval Group, France’s largest shipbuilder and key defence sector player.

In May 2025, the Stormous ransomware cartel posted what they claimed was a “comprehensive leak” from “high-profile French government organizations.”