Major privacy concerns ahead as Ohio’s porn ban takes effect

Starting September 30, 2025, adults in Ohio will need to verify their age before they can visit pornography websites.

These sites must work with a third-party verification service to confirm users are 18 or older , using photo IDs or other secure data like payment records.

Ohio is now one of 25 states to pass laws that require age checks for online adult content.

Some major adult websites are expected to block all Ohio visitors rather than collect sensitive user information.

As of September 30, adults in Ohio will need to scan a government-issued ID to access websites that contain 33% or more adult-only content. This new Ohio age verification law comes despite experts warning about serious privacy and security risks that could come with storing such sensitive personal data.

How does age verification work on porn sites?

Websites will use third-party services to confirm age in two main ways:

Photo ID check – Uploading a driver’s license, passport, or other government ID.

– Uploading a driver’s license, passport, or other government ID. Secure data match – Using private data, like a credit card, to prove age.

After verification, the service confirms the result to the site. Privacy experts warn this process creates data security risks, and some major porn sites are expected to block Ohio visitors entirely rather than handle sensitive ID information.

Why is there pushback on age verification laws?

Each time a new age verification law is passed, it sparks strong pushback from privacy advocates, adult websites, and free speech groups.

Critics argue that requiring users to upload government IDs creates serious privacy risks. If hackers breach a verification database, highly sensitive information like names, birthdates, and ID numbers could be exposed.

Free speech groups also warn that these laws may limit access to legal adult content, forcing websites to over-censor or block entire states to avoid legal trouble. Some adult sites, such as Pornhub, have already taken this step in places like Utah and Texas, and experts believe the same could happen in Ohio.

Opponents say the law shifts responsibility away from parents and tech platforms, while placing users’ privacy in jeopardy.

