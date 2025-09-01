Fresh AT&T data breach could impact 24M users, hackers claim

Attackers claim to have live access to AT&T infrastructure, which essentially allows them to bypass two-factor authentication tied to a specific phone number. The hacker attack allegedly impacts millions of AT&T users.

Malicious actors announced their latest escapade on a popular underground forum, which is used to trade in data leaks and software exploits. According to the post, someone breached the American telecommunications behemoth, planting malicious software inside its systems for weeks without detection.

We’ve reached out to AT&T and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Meanwhile, the Cybernews research team is investigating the attackers’ claims. The website containing an alleged data sample was posted on the dark web but is currently unresponsive, making it impossible to verify the validity of the claims. We will update the article once we have more details about the data.

“The threat actors claim to have deployed a custom malicious payload, which allowed them to have read/write access to the core systems of AT&T,” our team explained.

“According to the hackers, this access allows for SIM-swapping attacks, reading 2FA codes sent via SMS, as well as a database with ~24M AT&T customer data. So far, the Cybernews research team has been unable to verify any of these claims.”

How dangerous could the AT&T data breach be?

The post’s authors claim that the database they breached is not static, meaning that the alleged attack enables attackers to modify information within AT&T’s infrastructure. If confirmed, it would be a gold mine for hackers.

The attackers' claim, in essence, is that they’ve gotten the ability to transfer the phone numbers of 24 million AT&T users to any SIM card they want. In turn, this enables SIM-swapping attacks, loved by the likes of Scattered Spider, a hacker group behind attacks on MGM and Caesars hotels in Las Vegas and the UK’s biggest retailer, Marks & Spencer.

SIM swapping allows you to take over any communication going to a specific phone number. Think of the two-factor authentication codes you receive on your phone when attempting to log in to a protected service.

Moreover, access to a live database could allow attackers to see authentication codes in real-time, creating major cybersecurity issues for everything from social media accounts to banking.

AT&T’s past incidents

Cybercrooks keep coming back to AT&T. Attackers are fully aware that the company hoards vast amounts of Americans’ data, as it is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, with yearly revenue exceeding $122 billion.

Earlier this year malicious actors said they got their hands on tens of millions of AT&T’s records, including tax IDs, names, and IP addresses. However, the data sample attackers provided was insufficient to confirm the hacker attack.

Last April, AT&T said that its customer data was illegally downloaded from a third-party cloud platform, with nearly all customers being affected.

