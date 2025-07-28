A developer has warned that Trae IDE, ByteDance’s competitor for Cursor, Copilot, or other AI-powered coding tools, collects excessive user data and sends it to the Chinese company’s servers, raising privacy and security concerns.

An analysis of Trae IDE’s performance and telemetry practices is gaining significant traction on the Hacker News forum.

A developer using the GitHub handle segmentationf4u1t (segmentationfault) has revealed that Trae uses significantly more resources than Cursor and VS Code. Trae is built as a fork of VS Code.

Despite disabling telemetry in the settings, the tool tracks user activity and collects and transmits detailed information, including hardware specs, OS and architecture details, usage patterns, unique identifiers, project information, and more.

When the developer raised concerns on Trae's Discord server, their account was muted.

“I got spanked with a gag-hammer,” the developer said, noting that soon after the discussion, the word “track” was added to an automated blacklist, triggering an instant 7-day mute.

“Legitimate security concerns were treated as disruptive behavior,” the developer said.

Hundreds of reactions to the raised concerns have been posted on Hacker News.

Cybernews reached out to ByteDance for clarification and will include its response.

The Chinese tech firm launched an AI-powered coding tool on macOS and Windows as a free alternative to Cursor or other AI-powered coding assistants. It features GPT-4o and Claude-3.5-Sonnet for free use as well as DeepSeek and other offerings.

What does the analysis claim?

The analysis initially found that Trae, a fork of VSCode, runs 33 processes compared to VSCode’s nine processes, and transmits persistent telemetry despite user settings.

On a testing system, Trae consumed 6.3 times more RAM (5.7GB) than the standard VSCode (0.9GB) and three times more memory compared to Cursor (1.9GB RAM usage).

This issue was quickly addressed in a 2.0.2 release, which reduced the number of processes by twenty to around 13 processes using 2.5GB of RAM.

However, persistent network monitoring and outbound connections are “where the fun begins,” according to the developer.

Disabling telemetry in ByteDance's VSCode fork increases data sent to its servers

Trae, allegedly, constantly connects to three endpoints on byteoversea[.]com top-level domain.

“I attempted to disable telemetry through the standard settings interface,” the developer writes.

“Disabling telemetry did not reduce network activity.”

The opposite happened, and the frequency of data collection increased.

“While actively using the editor, I observed around 500 calls within ~7 minutes, totaling up to 26MB of data transferred in that short timeframe,” segmentationf4u1t said.

As proof, the developer shared screenshots of network activity and intercepted payloads.

One data packet contains multiple persistent user identifiers, such as user_id, device_id, machine_id, biz_user_id, and user_unique_id, as well as detailed hardware fingerprints, such as the specific CPU model, exact RAM amount, and motherboard manufacturer.

The second shared telemetry payload captures more invasive real-time surveillance of user activity within Trae. It records precise timing when the user is active and what files they are editing, including full file system paths exposing the username, detailed behavioral metrics like mouse/keyboard activity, window focus states, or editor visibility, combined with detailed hardware specifications.

The developer warns that information is routed to ByteDance despite user preferences, and multiple persistent identifiers enable long-term tracking.