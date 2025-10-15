The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) issued an emergency directive to federal agencies on Wednesday to immediately update F5 software and devices after nation-state threat actors were found infiltrating the application security company.

Key takeaways: Nation-state hackers breached F5 systems, accessing source code, internal systems, and information on undisclosed vulnerabilities.

CISA warns attackers could exploit F5 vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data and establish persistent access.

Federal agencies and organizations using F5 devices are urged to update immediately to prevent “catastrophic” compromise.

The CISA directive comes as F5 disclosed the security incident to customers in a blog post on Wednesday.

Calling it an imminent risk to federal agencies, the cybersecurity watchdog said the threat actors could exploit vulnerabilities in certain F5 products and gain “unauthorized access to embedded credentials and Application Programming Interface (API) keys.”

This could allow hackers to move laterally within a network, gain access to sensitive data, and also establish persistent access, potentially leading to a full-blown compromise of the targeted system, the agency said.

🚨 Nation-state affiliated threat actors have compromised F5’s systems & downloaded portions of its BIG-IP source code—posing serious risk to FCEB agencies. Follow the guidance in ED 26-01 immediately to protect systems from potential exploits. 🔗 https://t.co/cXH0W4jGZo pic.twitter.com/v6Y2vctSBI undefined CISA Cyber (@CISACyber) October 15, 2025

“The alarming ease with which these vulnerabilities can be exploited by malicious actors demands immediate and decisive action from all federal agencies,” said CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala.

The CISA director emphatically urges all entities to implement the actions outlined in this Emergency Directive without delay.

F5 has released critical updates for all at-risk F5 virtual and physical devices and downloaded software, including the following products:

BIG-IP

F5OS

BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes

BIG-IQ

APM clients

“These same risks extend to any organization using this technology, potentially leading to a catastrophic compromise of critical information systems,” Gottumukkala said.

F5 says hackers maintained long term access

In its notice, F5 revealed that an unnamed "highly sophisticated" nation-state APT (advanced persistent threat) was able to gain access to the company’s network in August and download files from certain F5 systems.

The accessed systems were said to include F5’s BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms – which also contain BIG-IP source code and details on undisclosed vulnerabilities in the application delivery controller, yet to be secured by the company.

F5 stressed intel has not seen any undisclosed critical or remote code vulnerabilities, or active exploitation of any undisclosed F5 vulnerabilities since the discovery.

Image by T. Schneider | Shutterstock

Furthermore, F5 says there is no evidence the hackers have accessed or exfiltrated any data from its customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, as well as financial, support case management, or iHealth systems.

However, the company did say some files from its knowledge management platform containing “configuration or implementation information for a small percentage of customers” have been stolen by the threat actor, and any affected companies will be notified directly as necessary.

Additionally, independent reviews found no evidence of modification to the F5 software supply chain, “including our source code and our build and release pipelines.” Also said to be untouched was F5’s NGINX source code, product development environment, the F5 Distributed Cloud Services, and Silverline systems.

The Silicon Valley-based tech company said it has enlisted the help of CrowdStrike, Mandiant, and other outside security experts to help “strengthen the security posture of our enterprise and product environments” and ensure customer protection.

Besides updating devices and software, F5 provided additional tools for organizations to help harden their systems, including an available F5 threat hunting guide, automated hardening checks to the F5 iHealth Diagnostic Tool, and step-by-step instructions for SIEM integration and monitoring guidance.

F5 says since becoming aware of the breach, it has not seen any new unauthorized activity.