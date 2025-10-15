Meta is revamping Instagram Teen Accounts by imposing more restrictions on the content teenagers can see and interact with in the default settings.

The parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads, and Instagram says it will be guided by PG-13 movie ratings. This means that teens will see content on Instagram similar to what they’d see in a PG-13 movie.

Those under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, so they can’t opt out without their parents’ permission.

In addition, Meta has polished its age-appropriate guidelines to hide more potentially inappropriate and harmful content in the 13+ setting, such as posts with strong language, risky stunts, and content that could encourage potentially harmful behavior.

Furthermore, teens will no longer be able to follow accounts that regularly share age-inappropriate content, or if their name or bio suggests the account is inappropriate for teens. If teens are already following such accounts, they will no longer be able to see or interact with their content. If someone sends a teen a link to inappropriate content via DM, they won’t be able to open it.

Meta is already blocking search terms related to sensitive topics like suicide or eating disorders for Teen Accounts. It will start blocking results for a wider range of mature search terms, such as alcohol or gore.

Meta is also introducing a new and stricter setting called “Limited Content,” which will filter even more content from Teen Accounts. It will also remove teens’ ability to see, leave, or receive comments under posts.

The company will use age prediction technology to prevent teenagers from trying to bypass these updated restrictions.

According to Meta, this does not rule out the possibility of teenagers seeing adult content on Instagram, but the tech company wants to keep this “as rare as possible.”

“We recognize no system is perfect, and we’re committed to improving over time. We hope this update reassures parents that we’re working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teens’ experience,” Meta says in a blog post.

The new restrictions will be gradually implemented for Teen Accounts in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. By the end of the year, all changes should have rolled out to all Teen Accounts in these countries.

Looking ahead, Meta plans to roll out the changes globally and impose restrictions on the content that underage Facebook users can see.

