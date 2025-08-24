Palantir Technologies is having a moment. Its stock has surged over 2,500% since early 2021. It recently posted its first $1 billion quarter. It's being talked about in the same breath as Nvidia and Microsoft.

The company builds software platforms that allow clients such as governments, military bodies, health agencies, and multinational corporations to integrate, structure, and analyze massive volumes of data.

According to CEO Alex Karp, Palantir defends the West and Western values against "potential adversaries." That posture has helped the company win a remarkable number of government contracts across the US, UK, EU, and NATO. But it's also why critics fear what Palantir really represents.

Surging shares, soaring valuations

On paper, Palantir's rise has been extraordinary. In 2020, it went public through a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock traded below $10 as recently as 2023. Now it hovers near $200, with a market cap exceeding $440 billion. That puts it among the 20 most valuable companies in the US.

Retail investors have flooded in, driven by AI hype, nationalism, and FOMO. Analysts have drawn comparisons to dot-com era valuations, with some warning that the stock is priced for perfection and beyond.

From an investment perspective, the optimism rests on one bet: that Palantir will dominate the AI software stack in the same way Nvidia dominates the hardware layer. But that vision assumes dramatic revenue and profit growth, far beyond current forecasts. To justify its current price, Palantir would need to generate $17 billion in annual profit, a level of profitability that only a handful of firms in history have ever achieved.

What Palantir sells

Despite being labeled a data broker or surveillance company, Palantir insists it's neither. It doesn't collect or sell data, the tech company builds infrastructure that allows clients to make sense of their data across formats, silos, and departments.

Foundry can be found in healthcare, pharma, logistics, and energy sectors, helping teams optimize supply chains, manage manufacturing, and spot anomalies. Gotham, its flagship product for governments and police, is more controversial. It combines data from arrest records, licenses, immigration databases, social media, CCTV footage, and even medical records to build comprehensive, searchable profiles of individuals.

What makes this so powerful is that Gotham doesn't require the underlying data systems to be fixed. It sits on top, integrates, links, and visualizes. This is an excellent opportunity for law enforcement and national security agencies that are overwhelmed by disconnected legacy systems. But this same capability could open the door to large-scale surveillance and algorithmic policing.

Elsewhere, Apollo makes it easier for software updates or new applications to be installed without any interruption. At the same time, AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) brings generative AI and automation into the mix.

Palantir doesn't just build software. It embeds its engineers inside institutions. It trains them to think like operators. It borrows language and structure from the military. With terms like "forward deployed software engineers," "BLUF" (bottom line up front), and even job codes like "Echo" and "Delta," its brand draws on war metaphors and Tolkien references.

Predictive policing in practice

Across Europe and the US, Gotham is already being used in predictive policing programs. In the UK, a project called Nectar is piloting Palantir's technology with nine police forces, including Bedfordshire and Leicestershire. The software integrates sensitive data: criminal records, mental health reports, children's data, victim statements, financial activity, and even political views.

Police say the system helps prevent crime. Palantir points to early results: 120 at-risk youths identified within the first eight days. But critics argue this amounts to profiling by proxy. Individuals can be flagged simply for being in the wrong place or showing up in someone else's file.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Palantir software is in use in multiple states under different names (like HessenData and VeRA), despite legal challenges. The German Society for Civil Rights is suing the Bavarian government for violating constitutional protections.

In France, Palantir was granted contracts following the 2015 Paris attacks. In the Netherlands and Greece, Foundry was deployed for pandemic response and infrastructure planning. NATO has also selected Palantir for decision support at its Allied Command Operations.

In the US, Palantir continues to secure multi-billion dollar deals with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Its software underpins predictive policing in cities like Los Angeles and is integrated into systems used by ICE for deportation logistics and the military for drone targeting.

A growing surveillance infrastructure

None of this happens in isolation. Palantir is part of the broader trend around the fusion of government data, private-sector AI, and opaque decision-making systems. Customs data, school records, phone logs, and banking activity are now being linked in ways the public can't see and courts barely understand.

In the US, Palantir has signed sweeping deals with the Department of Defense, including a potential $10 billion contract with the Army. It helps analyze drone footage, battlefield intel, refugee movements, and pandemic response logistics. Domestically, it's working with the IRS, SSA, and local law enforcement.

Under the Trump administration, those efforts have accelerated. An executive order now mandates inter-agency data sharing. Critics fear a growing "super-database" that can be weaponized for political ends. Thirteen former employees signed an open letter opposing the direction of the company. Others say that Palantir's tools could become a cornerstone of authoritarian infrastructure.

Cultural branding and ideological ambition

Palantir is not shy about its political stance. Its CEO, Alex Karp, has described the West as superior and worth defending through technological strength. Co-founder Peter Thiel has openly criticized democracy, supported Trump, and mentored candidates who now hold office.

Karp and head of corporate affairs Nicholas Zamiska recently published a book arguing that Silicon Valley has lost its way. Instead of building dating apps or adtech, they believe companies should align with national governments to solve existential problems: climate, war, health, and infrastructure. They call for a "technological republic" driven by moral leadership.

But critics say this framing obscures Palantir's proper role: a private contractor deeply embedded in public functions without democratic oversight. It may claim to champion Western values, but it's also profiting handsomely from mass surveillance, immigration crackdowns, and predictive policing. Others see him as a caricature of a Bond Villain.

What happens when no one's watching the watchers?

Palantir positions itself not as a vendor, but as a partner in national security. It doesn't just sell products. It integrates itself into institutions, building influence in health systems, defense ministries, police forces, and intelligence agencies.

If Palantir succeeds at becoming the operating system for the state, it could shape how decisions are made at the highest levels without being subject to the same checks as public institutions. Its tools amplify whatever incentives are already in play. The entire infrastructure could quickly become a liability if intentions shift, leadership changes, or if data is repurposed.

Palantir's success comes with risk, not just financial risk for overexcited investors, but civic risk for societies that adopt its tools without fully understanding their implications.

Surveillance doesn't always look like cameras on street corners. Sometimes, it is a dashboard or sold as a way to increase efficiency. But the more power we give to these systems, the more urgently we need to ask, who controls them, who audits them, and who gets to say no?

The real story behind Palantir is the quiet buildout of an infrastructure that could outlast the people who created it. The thought of tech reshaping the balance between citizens and the state is something nobody can afford to ignore.