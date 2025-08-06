Venice Film Festival hacked, participants' data exposed

The world’s oldest film festival has confirmed that it suffered a data breach, which exposed the personal information of various participants.

The hack was revealed after journalists from The Hollywood Reporter received breach notification letters stating that the attack occurred in July.

The event organizers said that the hack happened on July 7th, 2025, and that unauthorized individuals had gained access to its systems and copied documents stored on the film festival’s servers, said The Hollywood Reporter.

A small amount of data, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, tax codes, and mailing addresses, was stolen from the Venice Film Festival's systems.

The event’s IT team said they “intervened promptly” and managed to isolate “the affected systems” and secure them.

“The competent authorities were immediately informed, and restoration operations were initiated.”

The hack comes just before the 82nd Venice Film Festival, which is scheduled between August 27th and September 9th, 2025.

