AOL dial-up, at one point the primary home internet service provider in the US, discontinued its service on September 30th, the company quietly announced on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean dial-up is officially dead yet.

“AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet and will no longer be available in AOL plans,” the digital media company posted in the help section of its dot com website.

“As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued,” it said.

Born in 1995 as “America Online,” the dial-up service was most widely recognized by its distinctive stream of beeps, tones, crackling, and static fuzz – the digital sounds made as the audio signals from AOL’s modem traveled across phone lines to connect to the user’s computer modem.

The nostalgic sounds, dominating the 90s, are now forever memorialized in the beloved 1998 New York City-centric romcom “You’ve Got Mail” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Besides the iconic male voice exclaiming “You’ve Got Mail” (when its users received an email), AOL, in its heyday, also boasted the popular AOL instant messenger, known as AIM, and pioneered the internet’s first chat rooms. AIM was shut down in 2017.

Eventually pushed out of circulation by faster and more reliable cable and broadband service providers, AOL has switched gears over the years, keeping its email service and focus on its branded news and entertainment website, and other digital services, such as identity theft protection and data security bundles.

"In 2013, only 3% of Americans still used dial-up," according to a report by Highspeedinternet.com.

Verizon, currently the nation’s largest wireless provider with over 130 million subscribers, bought AOL and merged it with Yahoo in 2015. It sold the company (along with its Yahoo assets) to the US private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2021.

Who still uses dial-up?

In 2000, AOL's dial-up internet service was reported to have more than 20 million monthly subscribers nationwide, costing $21.95 per month. In the past few years, those subscriber numbers had dropped to the low thousands.

According to 2022 US Census data, there are roughly 175,000 households still using dial-up internet service today, mostly located in rural areas, reported Finley USA.

The data also found that more than 11.5 million households still do not have home internet.

The Finley report also showed that of the different ways to connect to the internet in 2022, 75.9% used DSL, cable, or fiber, 11.20% used a cellular data plan, 6.7% used satellite Internet, while only 0.10% were using dial-up.

Image by Federal Communications Commission

The Federal Communications Commission has been pushing telecommunications companies to expand broadband access, both fixed and mobile, to cover areas with no coverage.

Twenty-four million Americans, including almost 28% of Americans in rural areas and more than 23% of people living on Tribal lands, still do not have fixed terrestrial broadband service (excluding satellite), the FCC said in 2024.

Additionally, last March, the FCC also passed a new standard for high-speed internet service deployment to “better reflect the broadband needs of American households.” Instead of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, Americans are now supposed to get at least 100/20 Mbps.

Highspeedinternet.com says dial-up speeds do not reach over a miniscule 56 kbps, making it nearly impossible to "stream video or audio, play modern online games, or video chat."

Dial-up service providers still in existence in the US, and offering the max speed of 56 kbps, include Juno, NetZero, and DSL extreme.