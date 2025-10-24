Gamblers, speculators, collectors, and other Counter-Strike 2 skin buyers report losing thousands of dollars following the Steam update, which massively increases the supply of rare items.

Crypto trader Anthony NG shared a screenshot showing a loss of nearly 6.5 million yuan, or $910,000. This is the value change of the trader-owned CS2 skin portfolio.

Other gamers worldwide are also sharing their losses, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Negative reviews of the game started piling up on Steam, the largest PC gaming platform.

“Worst update ever, never playing this game again. Lost over 4K€ because of this,” reads one of the fresh reviews with swearwords removed.

The iconic first-person shooter Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most popular games ever, with around 1 million concurrent players daily, according to Steamdb statistics.

Yet the community now seems in turmoil following the latest update.

What happened?

A recent Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) update extends the functionality of the so-called “Trade Up Contracts.” These contracts allow players to combine ten lower-tier items into a single item of higher rarity.

Previously, there was no direct way to obtain the highest-tier knives or gloves, some of the most expensive and desirable items in CS2, other than by chance and luck.

However, the update now allows players to exchange five items of Covert quality, which are still very rare and expensive, one tier below the rarest items, for a knife or gloves.

This essentially means that the increased supply of the rarest knives and gloves destroys the value of these items on the Steam marketplace and third-party markets.

For example, the price of the Doppler Ruby Butterfly Knife dropped from around $20,000 to $12,000 on the CSFloat marketplace, Polygon reported.

Bloomberg reports that this change wiped $1.75 billion from the CS2 items market overnight.

Pricempire.com, which provides statistics and market data for CS2 and other games, estimates that in 20 hours, the market lost $2.4 billion, or 32% of its prior value. The platform also experienced server crashes.

Everyone with rare CS2 skins, from longtime collectors to short-term speculators, is now mourning losses on social media as the influx of rare items has sent prices hurtling downward.

However, other gamers are happy because they can now afford to buy the skins for actual gameplay.

The Counter-Strike franchise revolutionized digital in-game item trading, assigning real-world value to digital goods and enabling players to exchange them. However, this innovation unintentionally created a substantial secondary market and enabled underage gambling, resembling a casino environment.

The valuable skins became a proxy currency used to deposit, place bets, and cash out winnings. Skins on many platforms became a medium for gambling rather than just in-game collectibles.

