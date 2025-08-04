The latest addition to Elon Musk’s chatbot, Grok, seems to signal the resurrection of a certain short-form platform missed by millions of internet users. At least, that's what the X CEO has indicated.

The richest man in the world, responsible for various tech companies, has been banging on about the long-dead platform for years now.

This short-form social media platform was loved by millions mainly for its ability to create viral moments in only six seconds.

YouTube is full of compilations born from the platform that made many of its content creators overnight successes.

Infamous YouTuber Logan Paul, who later became a boxer and a professional WWE wrestler, rose to stardom largely because of his content on this platform.

According to Medium, the site in question is Vine, the now-defunct short-form video platform that overtook Instagram and YouTube in 2013.

Twitter acquired Vine, reportedly for $30 billion, back in 2012, but later abandoned it. Then Musk swooped in and bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, since rebranding it to X.

But the tech mogul hasn’t given up on Vine. He’s made various posts on X threatening to bring the platform back.

Bring back Vine? undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

The internet rejoiced at the thought of its beloved Vine coming back online, but nothing came to fruition.

However, one of Musk’s latest posts seems to reignite the fire under Vine with a new feature within the tech CEO’s chatbot, Grok.

“Grok Imagine is AI Vine,” Musk stated via X, whilst also saying that his team has “recently found the Vine video archive and are working on restoring user access.”

Grok Imagine is AI Vine!



Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want. undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

The feature, which is currently in beta, according to Musk’s post, is a text-to-video generator much like OpenAI’s Sora, which lets you create short videos using text prompts.

Grok Imagine should get better almost every day.



Make sure to download the latest @Grok app, as we have an improved build every few days. https://t.co/MGZtdMx26o undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2025

Musk said that Grok Imagine should “get better almost every day,” and according to Business Insider, users will have to pay $30 a month under Grok’s SuperGrok subscription to access Grok Imagine.