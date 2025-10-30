Grammarly reverse: company renames itself after the platform it bought, launches new AI agent

While the company has found a new name, the Grammarly product stays under the same title.

In July of this year, Grammarly acquired Superhuman, a productivity platform that allows users to use products such as Mail, Coda, and Grammarly in one place.

Instead of renaming its purchase, the company decided to take its name and become “Superhuman.”

This change doesn’t affect the actual Grammarly product, which will stay under the same name.

Together with the name change, the company introduced Superhuman Go, which serves as a “whole team of agents that can brainstorm, fetch information, send emails, schedule meetings, and more.” Superhuman Go also works in every app and tab.

According to the company, the new product works in every app the user uses and provides edits and suggestions without the user needing to ask for them.

For instance, if a user is having an online conversation and needs to schedule a meeting, Go can check the user’s availability and help book it.

Or if a user is writing an email to the customer, Go can help make edits and suggestions to make the email sound better and more professional. In addition, it can also find relevant information from the user’s CRM, such as pricing, to add to the email.

What’s the difference between Superhuman Suite and Superhuman Go?

It might all sound a bit confusing, considering that Grammarly (the company) now goes by Superhuman and promotes its four-in-one Superhuman Suite and the latest AI-powered product, Superhuman Go.

Superhuman Go, an AI assistant that can be found in multiple applications and tabs, is already available for Grammarly users who have it on their Chrome or Edge browser extensions. The product will be available sometime in the future for Windows and Mac users.

According to the company, the feature will be free through February 1st, 2026.

Grammarly’s latest product can also be found under Superhuman Suite, which serves as a platform for other products such as Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Mail.

The Superhuman Suite offers four different plans, which all include Superhuman Go.

