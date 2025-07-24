“Don’t come forward:” UAP whistleblower Mike Herrera issues grim warning to insiders

A former US Marine with insider knowledge of UAP programs warns potential whistleblowers to think twice before stepping forward – saying the personal and financial costs often far outweigh any official support.

There’s a circular nature to UAP whistleblowing.

First, you whistleblow. You get momentary attention but quickly become sidelined and end up on the fringes. Then you join the community and inspire the next generation of whistleblowers.

Mike Herrera is a self-identified UAP whistleblower who claims he attended classified SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) briefings where non-human intelligence, biologics, and covert asset recovery programs were discussed.

Herrera has been trying for two years to secure a Congressional hearing but remains outside the official whistleblower process.

He gained traction in 2023-2024 through TikTok, X, and livestreams, where he speaks emotionally and urgently about being betrayed by the system.

Unlike David Grusch, Herrera has no verified credentials, but he's become a polarizing voice in online disclosure circles – seen by some as sincere, by others as unraveling.

A video clip of Herrera was recently posted onto the hugely popular r/UFO subreddit. Speaking in a very roundabout way, he appeared to discourage more whistleblowers from coming forward, and got a huge response in the comments.

Decoding the word salad – what Herrera is actually saying

The rant from Herrera was just that.

As if appearing reluctant to say it as it is – potentially of being tapped up from the feds – the video appears to be a cautious warning to whistleblowers not to fuel the self-perpetuating feedback loop.

Reddit responds – mixed sympathy and skepticism

The bellowing video from Herrera brought about a mixed reaction from the community.

User @shortnix, for example, pertinently asked:

“Is this a genuine but clumsy attempt to protect those with information, or has he been co-opted?”

And taking that question into account, it feels a little more coherent and refined than a video post, which understandably might be a little muddled when filmed in a car's passenger seat rather than the studio.

And because the whistleblower community becomes marginalized, they’re required to have a semblance of safety in numbers.

Another Reddit user responded, “Grusch came forward, canned his promising intelligence career, and two years later, Congress has done jack with it. Why should other whistleblowers feel motivated to publicly testify when that's the precedent?”

The systemic failure of the UAP whistleblower pipeline has been exposed again by Herrera’s rant – no safety net, no funding, no incentive is offered – just isolation.

It represents the rise of mutual-trauma networks online, where abandoned whistleblowers seek validation from each other rather than Congress or the media.