Current users will have to upgrade their Dashlane plan to a paid subscription if they wish to continue using the password manager after September 16th, 2025.

“We’re committed to supporting all users through this transition. We’ll send helpful reminders and have easy-to-follow instructions to guide you before and after your Free plan ends,” Dashlane says in an updated support page.

The company states that over the last several years, it has been innovating its services to deliver comprehensive security to millions of users worldwide. As part of the company’s continued investment in security, Dashlane decided to “streamline” its personal plans by discontinuing the Free plan for both existing and new users.

To persuade existing users to stay, they will receive a complimentary trial of select Dashlane Premium features, including unlimited password storage, access to logins on any device, and real-time phishing protection.

After the trial period, they can upgrade to a Premium or Friends & Family plan to export their stored passwords. They have until September 16th, 2026, to export their data to a CSV file. Nothing will change for paying customers.

People who no longer want to use Dashlane can delete their account, which will remove all data associated with it. But before they do that, Dashlane recommends exporting their passwords to an alternative password manager.

Dashlane offers both personal and business plans. Users with a personal plan have the option of a Dashlane Premium account and a Dashlane Friends & Family account.

The Premium account offers unlimited storage of passwords and passkeys, real-time phishing alerts, unlimited devices, secure sharing, dark web monitoring, VPN for WiFi protection, and passwordless login for €3.65 per month, billed annually.

A Friends & Family subscription offers the same features as Dashlane Premium for ten accounts, but without VPN WiFi protection. This subscription costs €5.50 per month and is also billed annually.