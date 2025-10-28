The Wikipedia competitor, designed by Elon Musk’s xAI, is finally live, but the launch left much to be desired.

“Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live,” said tech billionaire Elon Musk in a post on X, while already promising that the update “will be 10 times better.”

However, media reports showed technical issues with the Grokipeda launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The site launched with over 885,000 pages, but users experienced issues accessing Grokipedia, the Washington Post reports.

Grokipedia has considerably less content than the English Wikipedia, which has over seven million articles and 65 million articles across different languages.

However, Musk touts this version, “even at 0.1 is better than Wikipedia " via his social media platform X.

https://t.co/op5s4ZiSwh version 0.1 is now live.



Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo. undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Grokipedia aims to provide “the world’s largest and most accurate knowledge source without centralized control” to address the supposed issues with Wikipedia.

Musk’s free resource aims to be an antidote to the left-leaning biases perpetuated by its direct competitor, Wikipedia, an open knowledge base where users can input information about various topics.

Grokipedia will supposedly be used by both humans and artificial intelligence models, as per an X post reposted by Musk himself.

Grokipedia is going to be the world's biggest, most accurate knowledge source, for humans and AI with no limits on use



Currently, Grok is using massive amounts of inference compute to look at, sources like Wikipedia page and asking: What’s true, partially true, false, or… pic.twitter.com/Cox8t0Pkmx undefined X Freeze (@amXFreeze) October 4, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

As the name suggests, much of the content on Grokipedia will be sourced from xAI’s large language model (LLM) Grok.

Grok is generally trained on a wide variety of data, including X posts. This has raised alarm bells, and users are questioning whether the chatbot will actually be unbiased.

Musk previously delayed the release of Grokpiedia to weed out biases and “purge propaganda.”

“Postponing Grokipedia v0.1 launch to the end of the week. We need to do more work to purge out the propaganda,” Musk said in a post on X.

Postponing Grokipedia v0.1 launch to end of week.



We need to do more work to purge out the propaganda. undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

Although Musk announced on October 18th, 2025, that a “buggy beta version of Grokipedia V0.1 will be released on Monday” (October 20th), the release was promptly halted one day later.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

Wikipedia and Grokipedia on George Floyd

As seen on X, there are stark differences between Wikipedia’s entries and Grokpedia’s entries.

For example, one X user posted the difference between Wikipedia’s entry on George Floyd, the man who was killed by police in America, sparking the Black Lives Matter movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The text from Grokipedia immediately positions Floyd as an “American man with a lengthy criminal record,” whereas Wikipedia frames Floyd as an “African American man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest.”

Screenshot from Grokipedia

Screenshot from Wikipedia

While one user said that “the nuance and detail on Grokipedia is FAR superior to Wikipedia,” others seem to suggest that Musk’s knowledge base is still pushing a specific agenda.

“The lead sentence is factual, but the lead should make it clear to the reader why this person/place/thing is an article in the first place. Floyd isn't known to the world because he had a criminal record, but because he was murdered,” one X user replied.

The X user went on to say that while neither the Wikipedia article nor the Grokipedia article is good, Grokipedia is far worse.

Haha you're insane, it's definitely worse and is trying to push an agenda 🤣🤣



The lead sentence is factual, but the lead should make it clear for he reader why this person/place/thing is an article in the first place. Floyd isn't known to the world because he had a criminal… pic.twitter.com/cGcvORhroD undefined The Cyber Stud 𝕏 (@TheCTStud) October 28, 2025

Another user agreed with the absurdity of the claim, stating that “Floyd is known because he was killed by police,” not because of his “lengthy criminal record.”

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.