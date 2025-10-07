Elon Musk has announced the release date of his copycat open-source encyclopedia platform, Grokipedia. But what is this beta Wikipedia project, and should we be worried?

The multi-billionaire, X CEO, and founder of artificial intelligence company xAI, has just announced that users will get a beta version of “Grokipedia,” known by X users as “Grokopedia.”

Version 0.1 early beta of Grokipedia will be published in 2 weeks https://t.co/M6VrGv8zp5 undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2025

The world’s richest man said Grokipedia will be published in roughly two weeks, and X News said that the platform will provide “the world’s largest and most accurate knowledge source without centralized control.”

This supposedly addresses the issues within “Wikipedia’s editorial biases,” the X news post said.

Recently, US Senator Ted Cruz picked a battle with Wikipedia over its alleged left-leaning biases.

The Republican senator wrote a letter to Wikipedia alleging that the platform has the propensity to feature liberal viewpoints in articles.

In the letter, found by Ars Technica, Cruz requests “information about ideological bias on the Wikipedia platform and at the Wikimedia Foundation.”

Cruz states that while Wikipedia “began as a noble concept,” the platform’s open source nature has allegedly perpetuated systemic biases.

Grokipedia aims to provide an accurate knowledge base that can be used by both humans and artificial intelligence models, as per an X post reposted by Musk himself.

Grokipedia is going to be the world's biggest, most accurate knowledge source, for humans and AI with no limits on use



Currently, Grok is using massive amounts of inference compute to look at, sources like Wikipedia page and asking: What’s true, partially true, false, or… pic.twitter.com/Cox8t0Pkmx undefined X Freeze (@amXFreeze) October 4, 2025

Musk even urged X users to “join xAI and help build Grokipedia” which will serve as “an open source knowledge repository that is vastly better than Wikipedia,” Musk claims.

Join @xAI and help build Grokipedia, an open source knowledge repository that is vastly better than Wikipedia!



This will be available to the public with no limits on use. https://t.co/3CnfrvNIpI undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

DogeDesigner, which almost functions as an Elon Musk fan account, claims that Grokipedia is an antidote to Wikipedia’s left-wing bias and claims the platform is “often used as a propaganda tool, not an unbiased encyclopedia.”

“Grokipedia will be an open-source encyclopedia focused solely on TRUTH,” DogeDesigner wrote in an X post.

Why the world needs Grokipedia?



➤ Wikipedia isn’t the neutral source of truth it once was. It’s been taken over by far-left activists and often used as a propaganda tool, not an unbiased encyclopedia.



➤ A lot of AIs today get their info from the internet, but the web is full… pic.twitter.com/nuwQ65diWM undefined DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 4, 2025

However, many people are skeptical that Grokipedia can be truly objective when it comes to obtaining information used by humans and AI models.

Dr. Ailish McLaughlin, solutions lead at UnlikelyAI, posted her concerns on LinkedIn.

In an interview with Musk, he supposedly revealed that Grok’s next training cycle will “run on massive amounts of synthetic data, with AI itself determining what’s true or false before training on it,” Dr. McLaughlin said.

Commenters noted that if AI systems act as fact checkers and decide what is real or fake, they could create echo chambers that could potentially lead to more extremist content, this time favouring right-wing ideologies.

Grok is generally trained on a wide variety of data, including X posts, meaning that the chatbot might not be totally unbiased.

A 2025 article from the Pew Research Center found that 51% of Republican users had positive experiences on X, while only 20% of Democrats had positive experiences on the platform.

Roughly 31% of X users say that the platform supports Republican viewpoints in comparison to 5% of users who believe that X supports liberal views.

The concern here is that if Grokipedia is intended to be used by people, and, perhaps more importantly, used to train AI models, could this lead to a Republican echochamber, in turn, perpetuating right-wing biases.

From the sounds of it, it's certainly possible.

