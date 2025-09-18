Meta whistleblower Dr. Jason Sattizahn, along with grieving parents and online safety advocate group the Heat Initiative, held a press conference on Wednesday, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms for gross failures in protecting children and teens.

“Today, while Mark Zuckerberg and Meta executives unveil their new products in Menlo Park (California), we are here to remind everyone that Meta has failed our children, and they don't even care,” said Sarah Gardner, CEO and Founder of Heat Initiative, kicking off the event.

The morning rally, held at the steps of Meta’s headquarters in New York City, was scheduled to coincide not only with the company’s annual Meta Connect event, which began on Wednesday, but also with Social Media Victims Remembrance Day.

September also happens to be National Suicide Prevention Month, with September 10th marking World Suicide Prevention Day.

Accusing Meta of a “callous disregard of the lives of children,” Gardener reminded the public that exactly one year ago today, Meta introduced its allegedly child-safety-friendly “Instagram Teens.”

“And yet we continue to see more and more evidence that kids are still being served violent, dangerous, and harmful content and being susceptible to sextortion," she said.

“We asked for incredibly reasonable changes, and you have done nothing, Mark Zuckerberg!” Gardner said, also singling out Instagram Chief, Adam Mosseri, in the same breath.

As part of the rally, the attendees, led by the grieving mother-turned-advocate Brandy Roberts, who also spoke at the rally, placed 245 roses in front of the doors at Meta’s Greenwich Village offices, representing the 245 children who have been “ lost to social media harms.”

The attendees laid 245 roses at the door of the Meta offices in New York City to represent the 245 children lost to social media harms. Image by Heat Initiative

Roberts’ daughter, 14-year-old England Madison Roberts, died by suicide in September 2020 after watching a hanging video on Instagram, and then copying what she saw, the advocates share.

“My daughter is one of the tragedies that so many children are experiencing due to Meta's platforms. They know the dangers exist, and they still do nothing,” the mother told the crowd.

“It wasn't until after she passed that we discovered Meta's platform was sending her increasingly troubled suicide content that is still on their platforms today as we speak,” Roberts said.

Whistblower speaks out yet again

Dr. Jason Sattizahn, a former Meta Reality Labs researcher and now whistleblower who recently came forward to tell of what he witnessed at the company.

On September 9th, Sattizahn and five other Meta whistleblowers testified on Capitol Hill in front of a Judiciary Privacy, Technology, and the Law Subcommittee, held to examine the whistleblowers’ claims.

The whistleblowers say they were specifically instructed by Meta not to investigate potential harms to children while using the company’s virtual reality technology, the Meta Quest VR headsets.

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation in Washington, DC. January 31, 2024. Image by Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Sattizahn, who actually said he used to work out of the Manhattan offices behind him before he came forward, alleges that during his time at Meta, upper brass knowingly buried their research on child safety.

“I'm going to cut right to the point,” he began. “We're here because inside and out, we know that Meta's products target children, that they harm children, and they harm people across the world.”

Meta has systematically covered this up, manipulating and erasing data to make their company look better,” Sattizahn said.

“I can't overstate how much the meta researchers, the research team, internally, is fighting against the systems that meta has created for children. And I know they can't come out here and say it, but I can,” he continued.

Meta whistleblower Dr. Jason Sattizahn, along with grieving parents and online safety advocates, the Heat Initiative, standing in front of Meta's New York City offices at 770 Broadway. Image by Heat Initiative

Sattizahn then proceeded to tell a damning story about how Meta executives did not seem phased by the suicide of one of its employees, who had jumped to his death from the same offices barely an hour earlier.

“Within just a few minutes, leadership starts talking about their condolences and the mental health resources they share. And then, immediately, leadership starts talking about the champagne and the snacks they're going to have to celebrate our third-year anniversary party,” Sattizahn explained.

“My point is, if that's the lack of humanity they have for someone who is dead across the parking lot, how little do you think they care about your children and the people who are here with me today?” he said.

Last month, leaked internal documents revealed that Meta’s AI chatbots were programmed to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” according to an investigation by Reuters.

In July, Meta announced it was expanding its safety features to protect children on Instagram, including blocking direct messages from unknown accounts and automatic safety notices for explicit content.

And last October, the company said it was collaborating with Instagram on new initiatives to combat teen sextortion scams, helping kids to better recognize and avoid the scams.

