MasterChef first aired in the UK in 1990. Part of its franchise is MasterChef Canada, whose final 7th season aired on February 14, 2021. Canadian fans can watch this show entirely for free on CTV.

However, watching MasterChef Canada in the US can be tricky, as CTV is geo-restricted and only available in its country of origin. Luckily, you can bypass these restrictions with a VPN, allowing you to change your location to Canada and watch MasterChef Canada for free everywhere.

Let’s dive into the details and explore how to watch MasterChef Canada!

How to Watch MasterChef Canada in the US with a VPN

Choose a reputable VPN with servers in Canada. Download and install the VPN app on your preferred device and create an account Connect to a Canadian server Open CTV, search for MasterChef Canada, and enjoy streaming

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch MasterChef Canada?

Unfortunately, MasterChef Canada is only available on CTV, which is geo-restricted. Therefore, accessing the platform and watching the cooking show is unavailable to users with foreign IP addresses. This limitation exists because CTV must comply with various distribution rights, licensing agreements, and copyright laws.

So, if you try to open CTV outside Canada, you will see the following error message on your screen: “An error has occurred. We’re sorry, this content is not available in your country.”

Luckily, there’s no place for worries. We have a straightforward solution to this problem – a reputable VPN provider! By creating an account, downloading and installing the software, and connecting to a Canadian server, you can access MasterChef Canada from the US, UK, and any other country worldwide.

Of course, you need a reliable VPN for this to work. So, we’ll provide some of the best VPN solutions in the next section, which can unblock CTV and grant access to your desired show!

Best VPNs to Watch MasterChef Canada

NordVPN – overall best VPN for unblocking MasterChef in Canada Surfshark – VPN for MasterChef with high-end security features Atlas VPN – impressive provider with many Canadian servers

Among hundreds of VPNs, choosing the right one is tricky. Therefore, we tested numerous options and compiled a list of the best three VPN providers in Canada. They could unblock the CTV platform consistently and provide access to MasterChef. Even better, they have robust security measures and incredible streaming speeds.

1. NordVPN – overall best VPN for unblocking MasterChef in Canada

Servers/countries: 5,700+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

NordVPN is our top recommendation, as it has over 480 Canadian servers, which allow you to watch MasterChef Canada everywhere. Even better, its Smart DNS feature enhances your streaming experience because you can watch the show on virtually any device.

This VPN provider includes AES-256 encryption, RAM-only servers, a strict no-logs policy, a kill switch, and DNS leak protection. Due to this, it’s one of the safest VPNs we’ve tested. NordVPN also offers the proprietary NordLynx protocol, which delivers ultra-fast connection speeds while maintaining security and privacy.

NordVPN is compatible with various operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Fire TV. Users can connect up to six devices simultaneously, meaning you can fully take advantage of the VPN.

NordVPN’s plans start at $3.19/month, and with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can test the service before deciding whether to use it.

Read our detailed NordVPN review to learn more.

Pros 480 Canadian servers

Independently-audited no-logs policy

Blazing speeds

Lag-free streaming experience Cons No free version

2. Surfshark – VPN for MasterChef with high-end security features

Servers/countries:

Streaming sites: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Surfshark is an affordable VPN service with 120 servers located in Canada. It’s also one of the fastest VPNs on the market, thanks to the inclusion of WireGuard. Most importantly, the service provides numerous advanced security measures.

More so, Surfshark employs bulletproof AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, leak protection, and NoBorders mode for bypassing geo-restrictions. On top of that, its audited no-logs policy and RAM-only servers guarantee that the VPN doesn’t collect and store your data.

On top of that, Surfshark is compatible with iOS, Windows, Android, MacOS, and Linux devices and permits unlimited simultaneous connections with one subscription.

Surfshark is overall an excellent VPN for watching MasterChef Canada in the US. The best part is that you can get it for $2.30/month and benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want to get into more detail, check out our Surfshark review.

Pros 120 servers in Canada

Incredible speed rates

Strong kill switch

Unlimited simultaneous connections Cons Fewer features on iOS

3. Atlas VPN – impressive provider with Canadian servers

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick

Atlas VPN is a solid VPN for beginners that has streaming-optimized servers in Canada. However, the exact number of Canadian servers is unclear. But rest assured that it’s more than enough because Atlas VPN boasts 1,000+ servers across 42+ countries in total.

Regarding security, Atlas VPN has robust AES-256 encryption that makes your traffic undetectable to your ISP and a kill switch that cuts your web connection in case of VPN failure. Plus, you can utilize split tunneling to optimize your VPN tunnel by limiting it to specific apps.

Atlas VPN’s services are available on Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You will also enjoy an unlimited number of connections for an interrupted experience.

Ultimately, Atlas VPN has great deals that start from $2.05/month, which include a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can even try the free plan, although it lacks servers in Canada.

Explore our thorough Atlas VPN review for more information.

Pros Canadian servers

Unlimited simultaneous connections

AES-256 encryption

Reliable kill switch feature Cons Fewer additional features

How to Watch MasterChef Canada with VPN on your device

Using a VPN, you can watch MasterChef on your phone, PC, tablet, smart TV, or streaming stick without encountering geo-restrictions. However, the unblocking process may vary depending on your device.

To help you connect your VPN on your preferred device, we’ve developed step-by-step guides on how to use a VPN to unblock MasterChef on the most popular devices:

Watch MasterChef Canada on your computer (Windows or Mac)

The process on Windows and Mac PCs or laptops is the same. Let’s have a look at the steps:

Download and install a trustworthy VPN on your computer. Connect to a server in Canada If you use a Google account or Apple ID, create a new one and set Canada as your home country Launch the CTV website Grab a snack and start streaming MasterChef

Watch MasterChef Canada on your smartphone (Android or iOS)

You can watch MasterChef even on your phone and enjoy it while traveling outside Canada. Here’s what you need to do:

Download and install a VPN on your smartphone. Choose a Canadian server If you have an Apple ID or Google account, create a new one and select Canada as your country Download the CTV app from the App Store or Google Play Store Watch MasterChef while you're on the go

Watch MasterChef Canada on your streaming device

Many streaming devices don’t support VPN apps, but you can bypass this issue by connecting the VPN to your router. Let’s get into more detail:

Choose a VPN with many Canadian servers. Download and install the VPN app and connect it to your Wi-Fi router Select a server in Canada Insert your streaming stick into your smart TV using the HDMI port Turn on your TV and search for CTV on your streaming stick's home screen Relax and enjoy watching MasterChef

How to Watch MasterChef Canada in your country

To watch MasterChef in your country, you must download and install a reputable VPN provider with Canadian servers.

Select a reliable VPN provider. Download and install the VPN app on your device Connect to a server in Canada to unblock MasterChef Canada Open the CTV site or download the CTV app Enjoy watching all seven seasons of MasterChef Canada from wherever you are

Watch in the US

If you want to watch MasterChef Canada in the US, you should find a VPN with servers in Canada to unblock the CTV site and access the seven seasons of the cooking show. However, this is if you want to watch it for free.

You can still watch MasterChef Canada in the US by subscribing to Amazon Prime Video and creating an account.

Watch in the UK

UK residents can skip downloading a VPN and watch MasterChef Canada directly on Sky or UKTV Play. However, both services require you to subscribe, meaning you can’t access the Canadian show for free.

Watch in New Zealand

In order to unblock CTV and watch MasterChef Canada, you should use a VPN provider with Canadian servers. But that’s not the only way!

You can find the cooking show on ThreeNow, entirely free for New Zealanders!

Watch in Canada

MasterChef is geo-restricted to Canada, meaning Canadians can access this cooking show without issues. Currently, you can watch MasterChef Canada on CraveTV, which requires a subscription, or for free with ads on CTV.

Why can’t I watch MasterChef Canada with a VPN?

Although we always thoroughly test the VPNs we provide, sometimes even the best ones can encounter issues and fail to access MasterChef Canada. So, let’s explore some of the potential problems:

The VPN can't bypass certain geo-blocks.

Your browser cookies reveal your location.

Your PN software might need updating.

You've selected the wrong VPN server.

Information in your cache indicated your true location.

If you VPN isn't working, you can try implement a few troubleshooting tips, such as:

Clearing all cookies and cache.

Trying out a different web browser.

Finding a different server in the country to connect to.

Contacting your VPN's customer support team.

How to watch MasterChef Canada with a free VPN?

You can utilize a free VPN to watch MasterChef Canada, but you probably won’t get the best results. This is because free VPNs lack security measures, have limited server fleets, and provide inconsistent performance.

But if you are still deciding what VPN to use, we recommend a VPN with a free trial. You’ll be happy to hear that leading providers like NordVPN and Surfshark offer risk-free trials to entice potential customers. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to sign up, test their offerings, cancel your subscription, and get a refund if unsatisfied.

Everything you should know about MasterChef Canada

MasterChef Canada was a competitive cooking reality show part of the MasterChef franchise. It premiered on CTV on January 20, 2014, and has aired a total of seven seasons. However, there have been no announcements about future seasons of the show.

Let’s have a look at some of the winners of a few MasterChef seasons globally:

International Version Winner MasterChef Canada (season 7) Christopher Siu MasterChef Australia (season 15) Brent Draper MasterChef UK (season 13) Alex Webb

Conclusion

If you’re outside Canada, you will need a VPN to watch MasterChef Canada and all other international versions. That’s because the show is region-restricted and remains unavailable to users with foreign IP addresses.

Fortunately, a VPN will solve this issue by providing you with a new IP address from the country where the show is available, in our case, Canada. This method works on all streaming sites, including platforms that stream MasterChef Canada, such as CTV, Amazon Prime, and CraveTV.

With a reputable VPN provider like NordVPN, you will bypass geo-restrictions and enhance your online privacy and security. Thanks to its bulletproof encryption and other advanced features, you won’t have to worry about ISPs throttling your service or hackers interfering with your data!

FAQ