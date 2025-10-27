Apple, Asus, and Lenovo sales soar thanks to Windows 10 sunset

The approaching end of support for Windows 10 has boosted the world’s largest computer makers as businesses and consumers rush to replace aging systems before the October deadline.

Global personal computer (PC) shipments rose more than 8% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, with Lenovo, Apple, and Asus among the biggest winners of the surge, which was driven by the Windows 10 sunset and new US tariff policies.

All three saw over 10% year-over-year growth in shipments, according to new data from Counterpoint, a tech market research firm. Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 on October 14th, which “acted as an industry-wide refresh timer,” the experts said.

Lenovo maintained its market leadership, with global shipments rising 17.4% this past quarter, more than any other leading competitor. The second biggest PC maker HP also solidified its positions, marking 10.3% growth, with its sales driven by strong commercial market penetration.

Dell, which trails only Lenovo and HP in market share, was the only major manufacturer that suffered a decline in shipments, which dipped 0.9% compared to the same period last year, according to Counterpoint research.

Apple shipments jumped 14.9% thanks to popular new MacBook models and business adoption. Asus recorded 14.1% year-over-year growth and the “most explosive” quarter-over-quarter growth at 22.5%.

Together, these top five makers captured nearly three-quarters of the global PC market, while smaller manufacturers saw their sales flatline or decline.

The big five will continue to benefit from Microsoft ending support for Windows 10, as nearly 40% of computers currently still run on the operating system. According to Counterpoint, this will serve as a catalyst for growth for the next few years.

Artificial intelligence (AI) computers will be another major source of growth, with a significant ramp-up expected to start after 2026.

“While the current growth is primarily driven by OS migration, the industry is poised for an even more profound transformation with the rise of the AI PC,” said Minsoo Kand, senior analyst at Counterpoint.

Next-generation processors, such as Qualcomm’s Elite X2 Chip, Intel’s Panther Lake architecture, and chips developed in collaboration with Nvidia, are expected to power this next stage of growth.

“The successful transition driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support is setting the financial and hardware foundation necessary for the industry to smoothly pivot towards these cutting-edge AI-enabled devices in the coming years,” Kand said.

