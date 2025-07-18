Two sued, one fired: Apple takes measures after tech analyst shares iOS 26 leaks

The creator of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed that he’s ready to talk to Apple about the situation.

Apple has sued YouTuber Jon Prosser for leaks related to the release of iOS 26.

The creator shared the first leak in January 2025 by uploading a video about a Camera application redesign that included buttons allowing users to shift from photo to camera modes.

In March, he appeared on the Genius Bar podcast, where he showed the Messages app, which included button and keyboard changes.

In April, he uploaded a video that provided insights into the Liquid Glass interface redesign that should be released with iOS 26.

While not all of the leaked information appeared to be true, such as the Camera app redesign, other things the YouTube creator shared were either close or spot on. Apple seems to have noticed this and has filed a lawsuit against Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti for “alleging misappropriation of trade secrets,” according to the lawsuit documents.

The documents also reveal how Prosser and Ramacciotti, product reviewer and analyst at NTFTW, got the information.

Apple states that the pair gained access to Ethan Lipnik's phone. Lipnik works for Apple and is a friend of Ramacciotti’s.

MacRumors reports that Prosser offered Ramacciotti financial compensation for helping to access Lipnik’s developing iPhone.

According to Apple, Ramacciotti succeeded in accessing Lipnik’s phone and made a FaceTime call to Prosser, demonstrating how iOS 26 functions. Prosser then recorded the call, using the information to create content about Apple’s future upgrades.

Apple claims that Lipnik’s smartphone contained trade secrets. It doesn’t know how much information is still held by Prosser and Ramacciotti.

The company has now filed a lawsuit requesting an order to prevent the analysts from spilling any trade secrets they may still have. It is also seeking damages for the theft of the information.

Apple has already fired Lipnik for failing to follow the company’s policy regarding protecting the development of unreleased devices and software. Lipnik neglected to share information about the breach with Apple, which learned about the situation from an anonymous email.

Prosser already commented on the situation by sharing it on X. The analyst stated that he “did not plot to access anyone’s phone” and didn’t know how the information was obtained, adding that he’s “looking forward to speaking with Apple on this.”

For the record: This is not how the situation played out on my end. Luckily have receipts for that.



I did not “plot” to access anyone’s phone. I did not have any passwords. I was unaware of how the information was obtained.



Looking forward to speaking with Apple on this. https://t.co/NSUlJPMbld undefined jon prosser (@jon_prosser) July 18, 2025

This post started a discussion on X, with some expressing their support for the analyst.

“Bruh stopped doing leaks and then finally came back with banger leaks just to get sued by Apple. So sorry, Jon. Sincerely hope you are doing ok,” wrote one user online.

However, other users had a different take on the situation.

“This is why YouTubers need to just talk about products that they go out and buy…once the device and software are out,” wrote one user, adding “Real, natural conversation and reviews that help people. All these ‘leaks’ and inside info are unnecessary ultimately. Let’s bring back the surprise!”

“Leakers destroy the hype and are grifters,” another netizen said, not holding back.