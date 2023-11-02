China seeks to mass-produce humanoid robots by 2025

China has issued guidelines for the development of humanoid robotics with the aim of achieving mass production in just two years time.

The guidelines envision an established innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, targeting breakthroughs in key technologies such as “brain, cerebellum, and limbs” to ensure the safe and effective supply of core components.

The document was published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and outlines government plans to cultivate two to three “globally influential” ecological enterprises, according to the state-run China Daily newspaper.

It also plans to create two to three industrial development clusters, and develop a group of specialized small and medium-sized enterprises to make China a global hub for advanced robotics in the coming two years.

Ahead of the World Robot Conference held in Beijing in August, the MIIT said China would seek to boost innovation in robotics by focusing on higher-quality development and research collaboration.

Officials said that “accelerated” steps would be taken to build a collaborative innovation system for the robot industry chain to encourage robot firms to work together on research and development of advanced robots.

Stability of the supply chain and integration into the global supply chain system of robots was also a priority, according to the MIIT.

Some of the Chinese companies developing general-purpose humanoid robots include Shanghai-based Fourier Intelligence and Shenzhen-based UBTECH.

