Tinder rolls out new subscription for $499 a month

Only a handful of Tinder users can apply for a service that’s going to cost them $6,000 a year.

The dating app, with over 75 million monthly users, has launched a new premium service called Tinder Select, for its most active profiles.

While it comes with the hefty price of $499 a month, not every Tinder user is eligible for Select membership. Tinder listed a number of requirements for its users. Their profiles must:

Have 5 interests

Have 4 pictures

Have a bio of minimum 15 characters

Show relationship intent

Be photo verified

Tinder said that not all Tinder users had access to the new feature, but didn’t specify who was eligible.

“Membership spots are limited to less than 1% of users to ensure you receive the most exclusive experience possible.”

So, what do you get for 500 bucks? Tinder promises “unrivalled access to the absolute best of Tinder.” Here’s a few “unique” perks:

Direct Message: You can send someone a message without having to match first.

Skip The Line: People you like will see your profile unblurred in their “Likes You” grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription. Your profile also remains prioritized on their Likes You grid for 7 days.

Special Status: an exclusive SELECT badge.

The popular dating app already has three different memberships, along with a freeware version. Paid subscribers get unlimited likes and rewinds, can “passport” to any location (free Tinder users can only match with people around their area), and hide advertisements, among other features.

Tinder markets itself as a “place built on a world of possibility.” But it’s not only adventurous souls who see Tinder that way. Many dating apps, Tinder included, have become a tool for crypto scammers.

Recently, CryptoRom, also known as pig butchering scams, have been on the rise. Usually, a scammer engages in a longterm relationship with victims they meet on Tinder, Bumble, and similar dating apps, before luring them into crypto investments. Needless to say, the funds end up in the swindler’s pockets. AI tools like ChatGPT only makes their dirty tricks easier and more effective.

